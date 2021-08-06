Massachusetts Nurses Association calls Saint Vincent Hospital’s final offer to resolve Worcester strike an ‘unsatisfactory ultimatum’
More than 150 days after the nurses’ strike began in Worcester, no immediate resolution is in sight. Saint Vincent Hospital presented the Massachusetts Nurses Association with what hospital officials called its “last, best, and final offer” on Thursday. “Our last, best and final offer remains generous across wages and benefits,...www.tribuneledgernews.com
Comments / 0