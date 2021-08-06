Massachusetts Nurses Association calls Saint Vincent Hospital’s final offer to resolve Worcester strike an ‘unsatisfactory ultimatum’

WORCESTER, Mass., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nurses prepare to head back to negotiations on Monday to resume a good faith effort to reach an agreement to end their strike for safer patient care (now on its 145 th day), they were dismayed to see the hospital's threat to scale back services and once again, compromise care for the residents of Greater Worcester when there are 700 nurses outside the hospital ready and willing to get back into the building to provide the care and services their patients expect and deserve.