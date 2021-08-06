‘Folklore’ At One: Looking Back At Taylor Swift’s Year As A Rock Star
On August 3, 2020, Taylor Swift returned to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200, though her latest champion was unlike her previous rulers. The singer-songwriter’s Folklore saw her change up her tried-and-true promotional plan, one which had turned her from a rising country musician to the biggest star in the world, in favor of a more modern, flexible arrangement. The risk paid off beautifully, and it turned out to be just the beginning of one of the most surprising and rewarding periods of her life.www.forbes.com
