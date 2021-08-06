Cancel
Bridgeport, CT

M&T to keep 1,000 jobs in Bridgeport; People's United will close most Stop & Shop branches

By Nancy Thompson / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 6 days ago
A customer uses the drive-thru at People's United Bank on Broad Street in Manchester. Nancy Thompson / Journal Inquirer

M&T Bank said Thursday it is committed to having at least 1,000 employees in Bridgeport within a year of its combination with People’s United Bank.

M&T last month announced it would eliminate 747 jobs as part of its takeover of People’s United, 661 of those in Bridgeport. The announcement shocked state and local officials, who said the banks had not indicated major layoffs were planned.

In a letter to Attorney General William Tong, who had asked M&T officials for more details on their plans, M&T CEO Rene Jones said M&T will retain 1,959 People’s United employees in Connecticut, or 72%.

Those include all 1,068 retail branch customer-facing employees, including 616 workers at traditional branches and 452 in branches located within Stop & Shop supermarkets, she said.

Some of the Stop & Shop branch employees may be transferred to nearby traditional branches, as Jones said People’s United had reached an agreement to keep open 27 in-store branches and ATM locations. People’s United had branches in 84 Stop & Shop locations in Connecticut.

The only north-central Connecticut branch that will remain open is at 50 Windsorville Road, Vernon, meaning that branches in East Hartford, Enfield, Glastonbury, Manchester, South Windsor, and Windsor will close beginning in 2022.

M&T “strongly supports” the agreement, People’s United said.

The 747 layoffs M&T announced represent 28% of People’s United staff and are mainly administrative and senior management positions, she said.

Workers who lose their jobs at People’s United will get preference for open positions at M&T, which has said it has 1,500 openings now. A dedicated team will match laid-off employees with openings, Jones said. People’s United employees who move to M&T will have the same base pay and target bonus opportunities, and none will be required to relocate, she said.

Affected employees will receive severance of 12-104 weeks of pay, based on severance plan and tenure, with an average of 38.5 weeks, Jones said.

Employees also will receive medical coverage for 20-52 weeks, depending on severance plan and tenure, and will receive pro-rated annual bonuses, Jones said.

Bridgeport, where People’s United has its headquarters, is to become M&T’s New England regional center. Jeffrey Tengel, president of People’s United, will serve as an executive vice president of M&T and the most senior executive based in Bridgeport.

Buffalo, New York-based M&T still needs regulators’ approval for the $7.6 billion, all-stock deal, which it hopes to complete late this year. Shareholders of both banks have approved the acquisition, which was announced in February.

The takeover is expected to close in the fourth quarter of the year, with the banks combining their operating systems in February 2022. M&T is “committed to have at least 1,000 employees in our regional headquarters in Bridgeport within the first 12 months following systems conversion,” Jones said. That will make M&T the largest non-hospital employer in Bridgeport.

M&T will continue to own and operate the Bridgeport Center Building, which it will “refurbish and revitalize,” Jones said.

Tong said M&T Bank “is making a significant public commitment to Connecticut jobs, and to the City of Bridgeport… This is an important step forward after weeks of mixed messages and confusion.”

The attorney general said that while he appreciates M&T’s commitments, he will continue to monitor the situation.

“I will be watching their actions closely to ensure local jobs are protected and Connecticut communities remain a priority,” Tong said.

In addition to Jones’ written response to Tong’s question, he said a meeting was held Wednesday with leaders from People’s United Bank, M&T Bank, representatives of the Office of the Attorney General, and state and local officials.

As part of the merger agreement, John Barnes, the chairman of People’s board of directors and CEO, is slated to receive more than $34 million in cash, equity, and benefits.

Three other executives — Lee Powlus, R. David Rosato, and Jeffrey Tengel — would each receive between $4.9 million and $6.2 million in cash, equity, and benefits.

