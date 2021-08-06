America East Baseball News & Notes: Things are happening In Hartford
The Hartford Hawks America East baseball program continues to make news as the summer begins to wind down. A member of last year’s team has signed a professional contract with a Major League team. The other bit of news is, the program will have a new voice as they start to transfer from a division one to a division three program over the next couple of years. Let’s start with the most recent news about one of their seniors getting a chance to continue to chase the dream.ngscsports.com
