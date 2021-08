Anti-vaccine protesters have attempted to storm a studio at BBC Television Centre in west London.A video shared online shows a mob, believed to be protesting against vaccine passports and vaccines for children, attempting to enter the complex in White City.The footage appeared to show scores of demonstrators gathering at nearby Shepherds Bush Green before marching on the building, where Loose Women was live on air.The crowd is then seen outside Television Centre, where it is met by a heavy police presence. Protesters begin to shout “shame on you, shame on you” with one accusing the corporation of “not giving...