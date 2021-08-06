Scooter driver sped away from dying actress Lisa Banes to get wheels repaired: prosecutors

The scooter driver blamed in the hit-and-run death of “Gone Girl” actress Lisa Banes left his victim dying in the street as he sped off to an upper Manhattan shop to get his wheels fixed, prosecutors said Friday.

Brian Boyd, 26, was jailed Friday night on bail of $30,000 cash or $100,000 bond after his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court. He was arrested Thursday at his apartment in the Upper West Side’s Amsterdam Houses, just steps from the scene of the fatal June 4 collision.

Cops charged Boyd with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and failure to yield to a pedestrian.

Banes, 65, was struck as she crossed Amsterdam Ave. at W. 64th St. near Lincoln Center.

Surveillance footage recovered by police showed Boyd, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a unique circular tie-dye design, heading north on Amsterdam Ave. on his electric scooter.

He blew through a red light and slammed into Banes, knocking the actress out of the crosswalk, police said.

The crash knocked Boyd off his bike, prosecutors said. A moment later, surveillance cameras recorded him as he stood up, picked up his scooter, and walked a few steps to take a look at Banes, who was lying face down on the asphalt, court records state.

Then Boyd drove away, the records say.

Banes, who was bleeding from the head, was rushed to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital.

Boyd, still wearing his tie-dye sweatshirt, headed north on Amsterdam Ave. and drove directly to the Bolt Bike Shop near W. 148th St. in Sugar Hill, about four miles from the crash scene, police say.

Once there, he was “observed interacting with employees of the bike shop and waiting for repairs to the electric scooter,” according to court papers.

Video footage from the shop helped identify Boyd as the scooter driver, police said. Cops from the 20th Precinct on the Upper West Side spotted Boyd in the area Thursday night and followed him home, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Boyd admitted to being the man in the tie-dye sweatshirt, which was found inside his home, prosecutors said.

Banes died at the hospital 10 days after the crash.

She had a prolific career. Besides her role in “Gone Girl,” a psychological thriller in which she played the mother of a missing woman, Banes appeared in 1988′s Tom Cruise vehicle “Cocktail” and the 1988 western “Young Guns,” and had memorable television appearances in “Nashville,” “The Orville,” “Masters of Sex,” and “Royal Pains.”

Banes, who also appeared in Broadway shows, was on her way to meet friends for dinner when she was struck.

She had intended to first stop by her alma mater, the Juilliard School, her wife Kathryn Kranhold said at the time.

Boyd’s father expressed his condolences to Banes’ family Friday. “I feel for the other family,” Brian Boyd Sr. said. “It’s a tragedy. I feel very much for them.”

But Boyd Sr. also stood behind his son. “It’s a sad situation. My son is a good person. You don’t get a fair trial even when you’re not guilty,” he said.