Monster Hunter Rise released earlier this year all the way back in March, and is the sixth main installment in the Monster Hunter series, coming after Monster Hunter World. Monster Hunter Rise is the first game in the series to be available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. The game will eventually be available on PC, but the Steam release date is currently slated for sometime in 2022. If there was any doubt about the game’s financial performance, it looks like Monster Hunter Rise continues to thrive as Capcom has reported a record profit for Q1. Alongside the announcement that a Monster Hunter Rise and Okami collaboration will be coming on July 30, Capcom has also pushed out an update to Monster Hunter Rise that aims to fix a few issues that players may have encountered while playing the game. So, what do you need to know about the latest Monster Hunter Rise update?