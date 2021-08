The Erie County Department of Health is providing an update on COVID-19 data. For the week ending July 31, ECDOH received reports for 535 new COVID-19 cases among Erie County residents; this is an 80% increase from the previous week’s total of 297 cases, and a 10-fold increase in the past six weeks. The COVID-19 case rate of 58.2 cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days for the week ending July 31 is an increase from the previous week’s case rate of 32.4. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) set a case rate threshold of 50-99 for a community to be considered to have “substantial transmission.”