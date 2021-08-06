Green Road Synagogue unveils state-of-the-art shul

In John 4:35, Jesus told His disciples, “Lift up your eyes, and look to the fields, for they are already white for harvest!” When the disciples opened up their eyes and saw the multitudes following Jesus, imagine the excitement they felt when they knew that all these people held an interest in knowing who Jesus was! Sure, some may have come for the loaves (John 6:26) and others came to see miracles (Matthew 16:1), but certainly, the underlying thought for all of them would have been to know who is producing these incredible phenomena. The people that were uninterested stayed home, counting their denarii or watching Monday Night Football, showing little to no enthusiasm when the heralds came proclaiming the Master’s approach. Jesus knew there would be some people like that, people who would reject the Will of God for the will of self, and such advised His disciples to “shake the dust off your feet, as a testimony to them” (Luke 9:5). In other words, there would be many people out there, but not all would show interest in Christ.