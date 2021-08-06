Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Green Road Synagogue unveils state-of-the-art shul

By JANE KAUFMAN
Cleveland Jewish News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent years as Green Road Synagogue was using its original building, the lobby and hallways were crammed with strollers. Not anymore. The new synagogue, which was recently completed for $12.5 million, features a dedicated space for strollers and wheelchairs. The two stroller corrals are tucked outside the main entrance.

