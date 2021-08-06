Cancel
Kanye West holds a 2nd listening party for his new album, but it still hasn't been released

By Brendan Morrow
The Week
The Week
 6 days ago
Stop us if you've heard this one before: a new Kanye West album is once again nowhere to be found on the day it was expected to be released. The rapper on Thursday held a second listening party for his new album Donda at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where he has been staying for two weeks since the album's first listening party last month. Fans were expecting the new music to officially make its debut after that original event on July 22, but when it didn't, a representative said the new release date would be Aug. 6. It was later reported that West wouldn't be leaving the stadium until the album was finished, and he since provided a look at the tiny room where he's staying while working on it.

