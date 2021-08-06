Cancel
2021 free agent targets for the Memphis Grizzlies

By Joe Mullinax
grizzlybearblues.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the day folks have been waiting for since last week, when the Memphis Grizzlies - New Orleans Pelicans trade was announced. Today, it will be finalized. Jonas Valanciunas will officially be heading south for NOLA. Eric Bledsoe and Steven Adams (allegedly) will be moving on up the Mississippi to Memphis. And a few draft picks will be exchanged, meaning that Ziaire Williams and Santi Aldama will be Grizzlies officially. Things can certainly get weird beyond the original confines of the deal, and of course the roster situation for Memphis could change because of those potential additions or subtractions. But assuming that the deal goes down “according to plan”, Memphis will have the $4.9 million room exception to work with in free agency and -1 roster spots (depending on what the team does with Killian Tillie, who they extended a qualifying offer to before free agency officially began).

