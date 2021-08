Carson Wentz hit training camp off to an impressive start, but the Indianapolis Colts‘ new quarterback has hit a bump in the road early on. According to Around the NFL, Wentz will miss out on Friday’s practice with an apparent foot injury. This is something to keep note of, as Wentz “is currently being evaluated, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Friday on Inside Training Camp. Garafolo added that the team’s initial belief and hope was that it is a minor injury,” per Mike Garafolo.