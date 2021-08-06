Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

News and notes from day 8 of Washington training camp

By Bryan Manning
USA Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington head coach Ron Rivera didn’t like the energy at practice on Wednesday. So, he let his team know about it, and things were much better on Thursday, the coach said. Thursday featured the return of defensive tackle Daron Payne. Payne, along with Brandon Scherff, was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier on Thursday. Payne was back with Jonathan Allen, and the impact was immediate for Washington’s defense.

washingtonfootballwire.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ioannidis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Field#American Football#Dl Shaka Toney#The St Juste#Https T Co Oyribnghjv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLNFL

Ron Rivera: Even with offensive upgrades, Washington will have to 'fight and scrap'

ASHBURN, Va. -- Head coach Ron Rivera is cultivating a certain type of culture within his Washington Football Team. It's a squad built on grinding and grittiness, a fierce physicality that is fueled by a sturdy defensive front. The unit was good enough to propel the team to the NFC East crown a season ago. Whatever Washington does moving forward depends heavily on what happens to an offense that received an infusion of new life in the offseason.
NFLallfans.co

Washington Football: Ron Rivera jokingly trolls Jason Garrett in latest presser

The Washington Football Team will play its first preseason game on Thursday, and Ron Rivera fielded questions from reporters over the weekend in preparation of the opener. Among the big takeaways were Rivera revealing that Washington’s first-team offense, even quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, will get snaps against the New England Patriots.
NFLbostonnews.net

Training Camp Notebook: Prepping For The Preseason

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team. It's (preseason) game week, and head coach Ron Rivera wanted to bring a different vibe to practice today. "We want to make sure the guys understand the sense of urgency, the importance [of it] and how things...
NFLCBS Sports

2021 Fantasy Football Training Camp Believe It or Not: Mecole Hardman hype; Curtis Samuel's injury and more

Next week we'll have a full week of preseason football to react to and most of what we'll talk about in this space will likely be game related. The Hall of Fame Game gave us no such luxury. I mean, I'd love nothing more than to tell you JuJu Smith-Schuster sitting out means he's the team's No. 1 receiver, but even I won't reach that far. I'm not even going to point to Najee Harris averaging 3 yards per carry and tell you the Steelers line is probably bad. It probably is, but not because of one game in August.
NFLNBC Washington

Bill Belichick Looks Forward to Facing Ron Rivera's ‘Hard-Nosed' Washington Team

Belichick looks forward to facing Rivera's 'hard-nosed' WFT originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Bill Belichick and Ron Rivera have faced one another as head coaches multiple times over the past decade, twice in the regular season and numerous times in the preseason. On Thursday, Belichick's Patriots will once again...
NFLUSA Today

4 storylines to watch for Washington against the Patriots

The Washington Football Team kicks off the preseason on Thursday against the New England Patriots in Foxboro. The game may not matter in the standings, but it is vital for the coaches in terms of player evaluation. Washington will begin the game with its starters. According to head coach Ron...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Claimed Former Packers Quarterback

The New England Patriots struggled to get consistent production at quarterback during the 2020 season leading to one of the worst outcomes of the Bill Belichick era. However, the franchise addressed the position at this year’s NFL Draft by selecting Alabama breakout Mac Jones in the first round. Although there’s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Comment On Playing Tom Brady

The first game of the NFL’s 2021 regular season should be a great one. The 2021 NFL regular season will open with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers are coming off a championship season in Year 1 of the Tom Brady era....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Maryland’s Governor Has A Message For Lamar Jackson

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan had a message for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Tuesday surrounding vaccinations against COVID-19. Per a report, Jackson isn’t vaccinated. The news came about when the Ravens placed the superstar quarterback on the COVID list. He won’t be able to return to Baltimore’s practice until this coming weekend.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL GM Says It’s ‘Over’ For 1 Star Quarterback

After last year’s perfect 11-0 start ended in disappointment, the Pittsburgh Steelers are eyeing another playoff trip in 2021. That means most of the pressure will lie with a 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger. As the 2020 season wore on, it became increasingly clear that the Steelers’ starting quarterback was far from...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

Tom Brady is leading the way for NFL quarterbacks attempting to play into their 40s. The legendary quarterback just won his seventh Super Bowl in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady is looking for another one this year, too. Ben Roethlisberger is almost 40. At 39, he’s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Announce MRI Results For Dak Prescott Injury

The Dallas Cowboys have announced an injury update for star quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott left practice on Wednesday with an apparent injury. The Cowboys later announced that Prescott was dealing with a shoulder injury. Dallas has since revealed that Prescott underwent an MRI. The results of the MRI showed that...
NFLPosted by
102.5 WDVE

Pittsburgh Steelers Veteran Starter Announces Retirement From NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers veteran linebacker Vince Williams has notified the team of his retirement plans. The Steelers confirmed that Williams, 31, will retire ahead of what would have been his ninth NFL season, all of which were spent with the franchise. "Vince Williams notified us today that he will retire from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy