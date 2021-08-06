News and notes from day 8 of Washington training camp
Washington head coach Ron Rivera didn't like the energy at practice on Wednesday. So, he let his team know about it, and things were much better on Thursday, the coach said. Thursday featured the return of defensive tackle Daron Payne. Payne, along with Brandon Scherff, was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier on Thursday. Payne was back with Jonathan Allen, and the impact was immediate for Washington's defense.
