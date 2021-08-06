Cancel
Message From County Executive Marc Elrich “We Must Do Whatever is Needed to Fight the Covid-19 Variant”

By MCS Staff
mocoshow.com
 6 days ago

Below you’ll see this week’s message from County Executive Marc Elrich:. This week I recommended that Montgomery County follow the Center for Disease and Control (CDC) COVID-19 guidelines for indoor masking in areas where the transmission rate is “substantial.” CDC defined substantial as at least 50 new cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days. Unfortunately, we are now in the substantial category. Today, the County Council, sitting as the Board of Health, agreed and passed a regulation implementing my recommendation. You can read more about it HERE.

