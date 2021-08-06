Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

AeroVironment Introduces Standardized Modular Payload Interface Kits for RQ-20B Puma Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems; Kits Under Order by USSOCOM

By Press
suasnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article• Enables third-party payload manufacturers, as well as U.S. DoD and international partners, to develop and integrate payloads onto RQ-20B Puma. • Utilizes the Modular Payload Standard initiated by USSOCOM to create a modular architectural standard for payloads on unmanned aircraft systems Groups 1 through 3. AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV),...

www.suasnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aerovironment#Puma#Aircraft Systems#Payloads#Modular#U S Dod#Ussocom#Aerovironment#Uas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defenseuasweekly.com

GA-ASI Avenger Equipped with Lockheed Martin Legion Pod Autonomously Follows Target Aircraft

For the first time ever, over the high desert of southern California on July 2, 2021, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) used an Avenger® Unmanned Aircraft System equipped with a Lockheed Martin Legion Pod® to autonomously track and follow targets of interest. This industry-funded demonstration brings military aviators one step closer to gaining autonomous systems that support manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) in joint all-domain operations.
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

NATO Alliance Ground Surveillance awards sustainment, training support to Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman has been awarded a five-year, multimillion-dollar contract from the NATO Support and Procurement Agency in support of the NATO Alliance Ground Surveillance Force. The contract, designed to support fleet readiness, covers operations, maintenance and lifecycle sustainment of NATO’s fleet of unmanned aerial vehicles, air vehicle mission command and...
Small Businesssuasnews.com

RedTail LiDAR Systems Unveils Innovative LiDAR System for Small Drones

Fairmont, WV, August 11, 2021 — RedTail LiDAR Systems, a leader in microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) mirror-based LiDAR technology, today unveiled the market introduction of the RTL-450 LiDAR sensor. The RTL-450 incorporates a lightweight MEMS mirror and a precision navigation system to generate accurate data for the most demanding of aerial...
TechnologyExecutiveBiz

Robotican Demos Autonomous Interceptor to Support DOD’s Counter-UAS Operations

A Robotican-made autonomous drone countered unmanned aircraft system targets during a test in support of a Department of Defense directorate. The company said Wednesday its Goshawk aircraft automatically deployed to block remotely launched drones that simulated hostile threats as part of an effort for DOD’s Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate.
Torrance, CAsuasnews.com

Advanced Tactics Inc & Rotor X Aircraft Manufacturing Co. Team unveil their HighSpeed Vertical Take-Off and Landing (HSVTOL) Family of aircraft for military and commercial applications

The team of Advanced Tactics Inc (AT) of Torrance, California and Rotor X Aircraft Manufacturing Co. (Rotor X) of Chandler, Arizona unveiled their design concept for a new family of aircraft for military and commercial applications called the Barracuda. The AT/Rotor X Barracuda HSVTOL aircraft combines the hover capability of...
Aerospace & Defensewashingtonexec.com

CACI Wins $496M Air Force Contract for Automated Test System Support

CACI International has been awarded a 9-year, single-award IDIQ contract worth potentially $496 million by the U.S. Air Force Sustainment Center to expand its support of the Ogden Air Logistics Complex’s mission. “Automated testing and modernization of legacy test systems is a complex challenge,” said CACI President and Chief Executive...
MilitaryExecutiveBiz

DOD Seeks Proposals for Services Providing GNSS Situational Awareness Capabilities

The Department of Defense is soliciting proposals that highlight commercial services that use machine-driven analytics to provide users of global navigation satellite systems with situational awareness capabilities to address GNSS disruptions. The Defense Innovation Unit said the solicitation centers on persistent and large-area scope of falsified GNSS emitters that lead...
suasnews.com

Opener Completes Four Flight Demonstrations of Human-Operated eVTOL Fixed-Wing Aircraft

Opener, a pioneer of electric aerial vehicles for consumer travel, today announced the historic completion of four human-operated flights of BlackFly, the world’s first eVTOL fixed-wing aircraft. Two BlackFly production vehicles soared into the sky in front of hundreds of thousands of attendees at the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) AirVenture 2021 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
Aerospace & Defensesuasnews.com

Ohio Federal Research Network project update: Event 38 tests first flight of UAS E450 – Successfully Demonstrating Advanced Battery Technology

On June 23, 2021, Event 38 Event 38 Unmanned Systems Inc. successfully tested the first flight of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) E450 at the Event 38 field in Richfield, Ohio under the Federal Aviation Administration’s Part 107 flight rules. The flight was 20 minutes in duration and completed the objective of determining the best endurance cruise speed. The Ohio Federal Research Network (OFRN), administered by Parallax Advanced Research on behalf of the Ohio Department of Higher Education, supported the development of the UAS E450 by facilitating the academic-industry-government collaboration that innovated this technology.
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Sustaining electronic warfare system readiness for F-35s

BAE Systems has received a $93 million, five-year Undefinitized Contract Action from Lockheed Martin to provide critical sustainment support for the AN/ASQ-239 electronic warfare countermeasure system. The contract will ensure the mission readiness of the growing global fleet of F-35 aircraft. “We have a strong track record of sustaining electronic...
Aerospace & Defensesldinfo.com

Airbus KC-30A Works Singapore DSTA on Automated Air Refueling

Airbus has announced it has completed the development phase of its A330 multi-role tanker transport (MRTT)-based automated refuelling system during trials with the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) and Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA). Completed in early 2021, the trials involved 88 fully-automated dry and wet contacts...
Aerospace & Defenseuasweekly.com

Advanced Aircraft Company Launches With Hybrid Advanced Multirotor Unmanned Aerial System

Advanced Aircraft Company (AAC), a developer of long-endurance hybrid-electric unmanned aircraft systems designed for a wide range of commercial, defense and public safety applications, today announces the launch of its Hybrid Advanced Multirotor Unmanned Aircraft System (HAMR). The company also announces its latest round of funding, led by Shenandoah Valley Angel Investors.
Aerospace & Defensefreightwaves.com

Elroy Air raises $40M for specialized military logistics drone

Elroy Air’s autonomous, vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) cargo aircraft, the Chaparral, has caught the attention of investors, including Lockheed Martin. That company’s venture capital arm and others were involved in Elroy Air’s Series A raise announced on Wednesday. The company reported it had closed on $40 million in financing from Marlinspike Capital, Prosperity7 Ventures and Lockheed Martin Ventures, with participation from Catapult Ventures, DiamondStream Partners, Side X Side Management, Shield Capital Partners and Precursor Ventures.
Aerospace & Defensesuasnews.com

DHL Express shapes the future of sustainable aviation with the order of first-ever all-electric cargo planes from Eviation

DHL Express (Symbol: DPW), the world’s leading express service provider, and Eviation, the Seattle-area based global manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, today write aviation history in announcing that DHL is the first to order 12 fully electric Alice eCargo planes from Eviation. With this engagement DHL aims to set up an unparalleled electric Express network and make a pioneering step into a sustainable aviation future. Eviation’s Alice is the world’s leading fully electric aircraft, which enables airlines – both cargo and passenger – to operate a zero-emission fleet. Eviation expects to deliver the Alice electric aircraft to DHL Express in 2024.

Comments / 0

Community Policy