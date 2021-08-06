AeroVironment Introduces Standardized Modular Payload Interface Kits for RQ-20B Puma Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems; Kits Under Order by USSOCOM

On June 23, 2021, Event 38 Event 38 Unmanned Systems Inc. successfully tested the first flight of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) E450 at the Event 38 field in Richfield, Ohio under the Federal Aviation Administration’s Part 107 flight rules. The flight was 20 minutes in duration and completed the objective of determining the best endurance cruise speed. The Ohio Federal Research Network (OFRN), administered by Parallax Advanced Research on behalf of the Ohio Department of Higher Education, supported the development of the UAS E450 by facilitating the academic-industry-government collaboration that innovated this technology.