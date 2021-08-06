AeroVironment Introduces Standardized Modular Payload Interface Kits for RQ-20B Puma Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems; Kits Under Order by USSOCOM
• Enables third-party payload manufacturers, as well as U.S. DoD and international partners, to develop and integrate payloads onto RQ-20B Puma. • Utilizes the Modular Payload Standard initiated by USSOCOM to create a modular architectural standard for payloads on unmanned aircraft systems Groups 1 through 3. AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV),...
