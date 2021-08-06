AgroScout Raises $7.5 Million to Expand its AI-based Agronomy Analytics Service

The breakneck growth of food demand due to the growing population worldwide is driving the demand for smart agriculture. The smart agriculture employes advanced technologies such as Big Data, GPS, IoT and connected devices. Smart agriculture helps in automated farming, collection of data from the field and then investigates it so that the farmer can make systematic and specific decision in order to grow high quality crop. The field data are collected with the help of sensors, cameras, micro controllers, and actuators. Then the collected data are transferred via internet to the operator or the farmer for decision making.