AgroScout Raises $7.5 Million to Expand its AI-based Agronomy Analytics Service

By Press
suasnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgroScout announced today that it has completed a Series A investment round of $7.5 million to expedite the development of its AI cloud platform for remote agronomy, and to increase its accessibility to the 500 million mostly unserved farms worldwide. The platform allows all growers – from the biggest to the smallest – to efficiently comply with the rising demand for sustainable crop protection and carbon accountability. The investment round was led by Kibbutz Yotvata. Other investors include Agriline (a trust of which Vincent Tchenguiz is a discretionary beneficiary), Kibbutz Yiron, The Trendlines Group (SGX: 42T) (OTCQX: TRNLY), several private investors, and a grant from the Israel Innovation Authority.

www.suasnews.com

Comments / 0

