Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Honor Earbuds 2 Lite are much cheaper than AirPods with long battery life

By Joe Svetlik
whathifi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems like you can't move for true wireless earbuds nowadays. Now Chinese brand Honor has thrown its hat into the ring with the Earbuds 2 Lite. And while they look quite a lot like a pair of AirPods, they're much, much cheaper. They cost almost a third of the...

www.whathifi.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airpods#Lite#Wireless Earbuds#Airpods#Chinese#T3#Stuff#Men S Health#Trusted Reviews#Techradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Apple
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Huawei
NewsBreak
ANC
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
Electronicslaptopmag.com

New Samsung Galaxy Watch to boast next-generation smartwatch chip

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is right around the corner but the tech giant has announced the all-new Exynos W920, the first 5nm smartwatch chip to power its next-generation wearable devices. The Galaxy Watch 4 is set to deliver a big performance boost. According to the announcement, Samsung's next smartwatch chip...
Electronicsxda-developers

Help needed : Too Much Battery Draining And Heating

So I recently bought a note 20 ultra exynos version , the battery is draining too quickly and the phone gets very warm even on normal tasks like browsing, youtube ( lets not even get too camera and gaming usage), there are no third party apps and no of apps itself is very low, also I use it on 30 % brightness most of the time.
Electronicsmakeuseof.com

Nothing ear (1) Review: Better Than AirPods, and Cheaper

You've followed the hype. You've waited for months. Now, the moment is here: the Nothing ear (1) true wireless earbuds. But can they deliver?. When was the last time you felt genuinely excited about the proposition of a new bit of technology?. It's the Nothing ear (1) earbuds for me.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Android Police

YouTube is testing a cheaper 'Premium Lite' subscription with the only feature that matters

The adverts interspersed between YouTube videos can get very obnoxious, so much so that I pay the Premium subscription to get rid of them. Unfortunately, this includes a lot of other stuff that I don't really need but am still paying for, like YouTube Music (I prefer Spotify for that). Thankfully, Google is currently testing a new "Premium Lite" tier that could improve the situation for anyone in the same boat.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

These true wireless earbuds are even cheaper than an Apple AirTag

When the JLab GO Air earphones were launched at the 2020 CES trade show, they set a new benchmark for just how cheap true wireless earbuds could be. Now, the American audio brand is back to raise the bar for affordability once again with the JLab GO Air POP, an even cheaper successor to the Air which cost – wait for it – just $20.
ElectronicsNew York Post

Get the xFyro earbuds for a fraction of the price of AirPods

Discover startups, services, products and more from our partner StackCommerce. NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. Listen up because this next sale will be music to your ears. With an overwhelming amount of earbuds on the market, it can be...
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

inno portable, stylish fan has a foldable design, built-in diffuser, and long battery life

Keep cool this summer with the inno portable, stylish fan. Controlled by a remote, inno offers up to a 24-hour battery life for extensive use. With no cords required and a compact factor, it can go everywhere. In fact, it extends from 5 inches to 35 inches to adapt to your needs and environment. Additionally, it includes 4 fan speeds, so you can increase the output in warmer climates. With a built-in flashlight offering 2 brightness levels, it doubles as a lamp to reduce your appliances. Above all, its most impressive feature is the built-in spray humidifier and diffuser, in which you can easily use inno essential oils. This integration adds a touch of ambiance to keep you feeling refreshed while complementing your home with essential oils. Place inno on your desk, on a kitchen countertop, by the pool, or by your bedside.
Electronicswmleader.com

JLab debuts $20 true wireless earbuds with 8-hour battery life and touch controls

In 2020, I found out just how solid a pair of $29 true wireless earbuds could be. JLab’s Go Air covers all the basics even though they lack the polish of more expensive sets. For its latest buds, the Go Air Pop, the company is taking things a step further with better battery life and a fully enclosed charging case. JLab cut the price even more too: these earbuds will only cost you $20.
Technologynotebookcheck.net

Honor launches the Play 5T Pro smartphone along with its new Earbuds 2 Lite

Honor has launched 2 new products today (August 5, 2021): a new pair of TWS earbuds and a smartphone. The Play 5T Pro has a 6.6-inch display, driven by a MediaTek processor, and a larger battery compared to the existing Play 5. Similarly, the Earbuds 2 Lite are rated for up to 32 hours of use on a single charge, and for active noise cancellation (ANC).
ElectronicsDaytona Beach News-Journal

7 affordable AirPods alternatives you can get for less than $100

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. In accordance with their manufacturer’s mantra, the Apple AirPods just work. They offer consistent battery life, accessible sound and seamless connection with iOS devices. Because of that trifecta, the AirPods are often perceived as a benchmark in the earbuds space—and rightfully so. By most accounts, they’ve earned it. But they've also lost a few steps over the years.
Cell PhonesZDNet

Best cheap earbuds for school 2021: AirPods alternatives

It's time to think about the audio gear you or your child will be using upon a return to school or college. These affordable, newly released earbuds and headphones ensure that you will be up to date for the new school year, with the technology you need for the best audio experience from your mobile devices.

Comments / 0

Community Policy