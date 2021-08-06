PAWR Program Wins FCC Spectrum Innovation Zone Status in Raleigh and Boston
The Platforms for Advanced Wireless Research (PAWR) program, funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF) and an industry consortium of 35 leading wireless companies, today announced that the Federal Communications Commission has awarded Innovation Zone status to PAWR test sites in Raleigh, North Carolina and Boston, Massachusetts. In Raleigh, the Innovation Zone encompasses the AERPAW platform for wireless and drone communications research at North Carolina State University. In Boston, the designation applies to two sites associated with the Colosseum network emulator at Northeastern University.www.suasnews.com
