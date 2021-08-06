Icahn Enterprises: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.88.