UPDATE 1-Romania's central bank holds interest rates, expects higher inflation

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

(Adds details)

BUCHAREST, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at 1.25% on Friday but said it will preserve tight control over money market liquidity as short-term inflation will be considerably higher than previously forecast.

A majority of analysts polled by Reuters expect the central bank to lift interest rates at the end of the first quarter of 2022, but to use market liquidity until then as a means to tighten policy without further upsetting the current account deficit which rose in January-March at its fastest pace in 14 quarters.

The bank said it has revised its 2021 and 2022 inflation forecasts above the previous 4.1% and 3.0%, respectively, fuelled largely by higher energy prices.

While inflation this year was projected to overshoot its 1.5-3.5% target, the bank said it expected it to return marginally below the upper band in 2022.

“The substantial hikes in energy prices in July ... push the annual inflation rate above the previously anticipated levels, above the variation band around the target, which is likely to boost and extend the transitory inflationary impact of supply-side factors,” the bank said in a statement.

Policymakers will release the latest inflation forecasts on Aug. 9.

The Hungarian and Czech central banks have already lifted interest rates to combat inflation, the first in the EU to do so since the start of the pandemic.

Romania’s high budget and current account deficits prevented its central bank from lowering borrowing costs as much as its peers, which analysts said gave it some room to wait before hiking. In July, Governor Mugur Isarescu said the bank was assessing a timeline for a return to policy normalisation.

The Romanian leu was 0.1% weaker versus the euro on Friday and down 1.0% overall this year, underperforming its regional peers. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Susan Fenton)

