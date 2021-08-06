Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chattanooga, TN

Mayor Kelly announced a vaccine incentive program in an effort to get more city and county residents vaccinated against COVID-19

By Emma Mason
Posted by 
Chattanooga Daily News
Chattanooga Daily News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CjNca_0bJkRASc00

Chattanooga, TN – According to the statement, when someone is fully vaccinated, that person can enter a drawing to be held each week for $1,000 and a month of free parking in the city.

The first winner of the drawing will receive a free round trip flight to a destination of his or her choice to anywhere in the world.

Officials say that the first drawing will be held on August 19.

Hamilton County and Chattanooga (18 years of age and older) are eligible to enter.

Chattanooga Mayor said the main goal of this program is to get 70% of the city population vaccinated.

Comments / 2

Chattanooga Daily News

Chattanooga Daily News

Chattanooga, TN
11K+
Followers
563
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chattanooga Daily News is a nonprofit website whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Chattanooga, TN. Chattanooga Daily News provides news and analysis based on reporting by professional journalists, many of whom have decades of experience in journalism. Welcome home Chattanoogians!!

 https://chattanoogadailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Chattanooga, TN
Government
City
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Vaccines
Local
Tennessee Government
Chattanooga, TN
Health
Chattanooga, TN
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Tennessee Vaccines
Local
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Tennessee Health
Chattanooga, TN
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Incentive Program#Free Parking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Tennessee StatePosted by
Chattanooga Daily News

The U.S. Department of Education just approved a plan to put hundreds of millions of dollars toward Tennessee schools

Chattanooga, TN – According to the statement, the U.S. Department of Education announced that $830 million from the American Rescue Plan will go toward education. Officials say that these funds will be used to safely reopen schools, keep them safe and help give opportunities to kids, particularly those impacted by the pandemic, according to the department of education.

Comments / 2

Community Policy