Mayor Kelly announced a vaccine incentive program in an effort to get more city and county residents vaccinated against COVID-19

Chattanooga, TN – According to the statement, when someone is fully vaccinated, that person can enter a drawing to be held each week for $1,000 and a month of free parking in the city.

The first winner of the drawing will receive a free round trip flight to a destination of his or her choice to anywhere in the world.

Officials say that the first drawing will be held on August 19.

Hamilton County and Chattanooga (18 years of age and older) are eligible to enter.

Chattanooga Mayor said the main goal of this program is to get 70% of the city population vaccinated.