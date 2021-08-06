Man sought for questioning in connection with New Brighton bus slashing

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man sought for questioning in connection with the slashing of a passenger on an S40 bus. On July 2, at 11 a.m., the MTA bus was in the vicinity of Richmond Terrace and York Avenue in New Brighton when an unknown male passenger slashed another 38-year-old passenger with an unknown cutting instrument before fleeing, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.