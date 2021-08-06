Cancel
Lake County, IN

Purdue Extension Master Gardeners at the Lake County Fair in Crown Point

By Region News
xrock1039.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Crown Point at the Lake County Fair, Purdue Extension Master Gardeners will staff a booth from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Flower Building near Gate 2 where they can answer home yard and gardening questions. These can include flower and vegetable gardens, trees and shrubs, and more, and if necessary they’ll research the issue and contact you with the answer. The volunteers will also have information on native plants, pollinators, garden related literature and how to become a Master Gardener. The Lake County Fair is August 6-15, 2o21. In 2020, the 2,482 active Purdue Extension Master Gardener volunteers reported more than 97-thousand volunteer hours. Master Gardeners have received 12-18 weeks of training in various aspects of horticulture through the Purdue Extension-Lake County. They volunteer their time at the information booth during the Lake County Fair and in various other community services. For more information, contact Purdue Extension-Lake County at 219-755-3240. Here is a link to their website.

xrock1039.com

Comments / 0

