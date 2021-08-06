OTM Open Thread 8/6: It is Friday

Mize pitches for Detroit against Rodriguez. Tired of losing, the Sox threaten right away, putting runners at the corners with one out in the top of the first, but true to form of recent days, a double play squanders that opportunity. The Tigers do exactly the same in their half, putting runners at the corners with one out, but Rodriguez strikes out the next two to strand the runners. The Sox skip the threatening they did in the first and bring out the big guns in the second, with Martinez just barely hitting one out to the opposite field to lead off. The Red Sox take a 1-0 lead on his twenty-first of the year. Renfroe leads off the top of the fifth with a double to the right-field corner. He moves to third on a fly out before Hernández hits one out to left to make it 3-0. It is his fifteenth of the year, and it provides insurance Boston didn’t have last night, so it’s much appreciated. Ironically, it comes on the heels of the announcers’ talking about the team’s stagnant offense of late. Ironic indeed, as Duran hits a carbon copy of that mere pitches later for his second of the year. That expands the lead to 4-0. Don’t you dare blow this one!