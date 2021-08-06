Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

OTM Open Thread 8/6: It is Friday

By Mike Carlucci
Over the Monster
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Friday, we made it. The Red Sox are mired in a slump and are hoping a trip to Canada will help sort things out. The four-game match up against the Toronto Blue Jays, including a doubleheader on Saturday, gets going at 7:07 PM ET. Think happy thoughts, talk about comebacks, and be good to one another.

www.overthemonster.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Sox#The Toronto Blue Jays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Surprising J.R. Smith News

You know J.R. Smith because of his basketball career, but did you know that the veteran NBA shooting guard is also an avid golfer?. Smith, 35, is now attempting to play college golf – yes, you read that correctly. The veteran shooting guard, who went straight from high school to...
MLBOver the Monster

Where did Christian Vázquez’s offense go?

This last week has not been the best time for the Red Sox. They just ended a five-game losing streak on Wednesday, gave up their hold on the first place spot in the American League East and although they made a few moves at the trade deadline, some of their stiffest competitors made huge splashes to fortify themselves for the stretch run.
MLBOver the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Triston Casas, Kyle Schwarber, Ramón Laureano

Triston Casas has been making a name for himself in Tokyo. However, you shouldn’t expect to see him in Fenway after he returns stateside. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe) Oakland outfielder Ramón Laureano was suspended 80 games after testing positive for PED. (The Athletic) Chaim Bloom thinks Kyle Schwarber was the...
MLBPosted by
CBS Boston

Alex Cora Downplays Kyle Schwarber’s Setback As ‘Nothing Serious’

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are still waiting for trade deadline acquisition Kyle Schwarber to make his debut and help with the team’s sputtering offense. That wait may last a little longer than expected. Schwarber, who was acquired from the Washington Nationals, has hit a small snag in his rehab from a right hamstring strain, according to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. That snag is “left groin soreness,” which the outfielder experienced while doing running and fielding drills with the Red Sox last week in Detroit. That means Schwarber, who hasn’t played since July 2, may have to wait a little...
MLBOver the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Tanner Houck, Triston Casas, Omar Vizquel

Omar Vizquel is being sued for sexual harassment by a former Birmingham Baron batboy. (Warning: This story is a difficult read) (Katie Strang; The Athletic) The US baseball team, which was in part led by Triston Casas came up just short in the Olympics. Japan won their first Gold Medal. (Joe Varden; The Athletic)
MLBbosoxinjection.com

Red Sox: Tampa Bay proves that Garrett Whitlock is human after all

It turns out Red Sox reliever Garrett Whitlock actually is human. I feel like more often than not lately I’m having to talk to everyone after a loss, and that’s because the Red Sox are in the midst of the worst stretch of their season. While it was a team effort in the first half to give them a first-place standing, it’s been a team effort since the All-Star break that has seen their descent. One man I thought was going to be safe from the current freefall in the standings was Garrett Whitlock.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Corbin Burnes’ Insane Performance

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes made history with an absolute gem of a performance against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. The 26-year-old All-Star hurled 10 consecutive strikeouts, tying a MLB record held by Tom Seaver and Aaron Nola. Burnes started the impressive stretch by fanning Frank Schwindell to start...
Tennisthespun.com

Throwback: Sloane Stephens Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

The 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue features a tennis superstar on the cover. Naomi Osaka, 23, is one of three cover models for this year’s edition of the historic magazine issue. Osaka made history with her photoshoot, becoming the first Japanese and Haitian woman to land the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit...
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox 1, Tigers 8: Hello darkness my old friend

While it’s seemed like the worst-case scenario has been playing out for the Red Sox in realtime as all we can do is sit and watch, a win on Wednesday night coupled with a great start from Eduardo Rodriguez seemed like it could be a start of the changing of the tides. If they could get a win on Thursday, suddenly they’d have won a series and got back to within a half-game in the division. That, uh, didn’t happen. Martín Pérez recorded four outs. The offense did mostly nothing all day long, and when they did do things it only led to greater disappointment with runners left on base. The new relievers acquired at the deadline, Hansel Robles and Austin Davis, combined to let the game get away. It was the opposite of a changing of the tides, and the Red Sox now enter a seemingly must-win series this weekend.
NBACelticsBlog

2021 NBA Draft - Open Thread

The NBA Draft is tonight! That’s a little less exciting to hear when you know that the Celtics have traded away their first round pick and are unlikely to trade back into the first round. But that doesn’t mean there’s no reason to watch. For one thing, they still have...
MLBOver the Monster

Smooth Sailin': Red Sox Right Ship, Neutralize Tigers' Threats

Mize pitches for Detroit against Rodriguez. Tired of losing, the Sox threaten right away, putting runners at the corners with one out in the top of the first, but true to form of recent days, a double play squanders that opportunity. The Tigers do exactly the same in their half, putting runners at the corners with one out, but Rodriguez strikes out the next two to strand the runners. The Sox skip the threatening they did in the first and bring out the big guns in the second, with Martinez just barely hitting one out to the opposite field to lead off. The Red Sox take a 1-0 lead on his twenty-first of the year. Renfroe leads off the top of the fifth with a double to the right-field corner. He moves to third on a fly out before Hernández hits one out to left to make it 3-0. It is his fifteenth of the year, and it provides insurance Boston didn’t have last night, so it’s much appreciated. Ironically, it comes on the heels of the announcers’ talking about the team’s stagnant offense of late. Ironic indeed, as Duran hits a carbon copy of that mere pitches later for his second of the year. That expands the lead to 4-0. Don’t you dare blow this one!
MLBaudacy.com

The Red Sox simply didn't read the room

After experiencing one of his tougher outings, Garrett Whitlock was forced to reflect. Within the Red Sox' dagger of an 8-4 loss to the Rays Tuesday night, the rookie gave up two runs on four hits over 1 2/3 innings. It was only the third time this season he had surrendered up multiple runs.
MLBNBC Sports

Marcus Semien explains why he didn't sign with Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox saw over the weekend why Marcus Semien was a key acquisition for the Toronto Blue Jays this past offseason. On Saturday, the slugging infielder crushed a walk-off home run off of Sox closer Matt Barnes. After a down 2020, Semien has been worth every penny for...
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox trade for Delino DeShields Jr.

The Red Sox have added a little bit more outfield depth to their organization on Thursday, acquiring speedy veteran outfielder Delino Deshields Jr. from the Rangers in exchange for cash. The move was first reported by the Boston Strong Twitter account, and later confirmed by Chris Cotillo of Masslive. If...
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox 0, Blue Jays 1: You can’t make this up

On the heels of an ugly 12-4 loss last night in Boston’s first game back at Rogers Centre in nearly two years, the Red Sox came back looking for redemption against American League East rival Blue Jays. In the first of two seven-inning games in today’s doubleheader, Boston turned to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy