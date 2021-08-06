Cancel
Education

10 Million Student Loan Borrowers Are About To Lose Their Student Loan Servicer — Are You One Of Them?

By Zack Friedman
Forbes
Forbes
 6 days ago
Are you getting dumped by your student loan servicer?. Here’s what you need to know — and what it means for your student loans. Two major student loan servicers announced last month that they will no longer service federal student loans, which will impact nearly 10 million student loan borrowers. That means more than 20% of student loan borrowers will be affected by this major announcement. This also comes at a time when student loan cancellation has become a hot topic on Capitol Hill. First, FedLoan Servicing, also known as the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA), announced that it will not renew its 12-year-old contract with the U.S. Department of Education to service federal student loans. PHEAA services student loans for approximately 8.5 million student loan borrowers, which represents about 20% of all federal student loan borrowers. Second, Granite State Management & Resources, which is part of the non-profit New Hampshire Higher Education Association Foundation (NHHEAF) Network, also announced it will end its federal servicing contract to focus on servicing private loans. Naturally, this can cause confusion, frustration and perhaps panic, for millions of student loan servicers who are wondering about the potential implications. So, let’s make it easy for you and break down the specifics, so you’re not caught off guard.

