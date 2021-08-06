Wild carjacking on Route 58 leads to arrest of hallucinating homeless man
A car jacking that began Thursday afternoon in Riverhead ended later that night with the arrest in Rocky Point of a homeless man, according to a Riverhead police report. The incident began at approximately 4 p.m. when police received a report of an attempted carjacking in the TJ Maxx shopping plaza on Route 58. A 67-year-old Baiting Hollow woman told police that a man had attempted to forcefully remove her from her car while she was in the parking lot.riverheadnewsreview.timesreview.com
