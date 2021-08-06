Cancel
Festus, MO

Blues and funk festival set for Saturday in Festus

By Leader Staff
myleaderpaper.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Blues Funk Festival is set for Saturday at the Larry G. Crites Memorial Park (formerly West City Park) along Old Hwy. A in Festus. Admission is free. Blues musicians Hudson and the HooDoo Cats will play from 6-8 p.m., and Skeet Rodgers will perform from 8:30-10 p.m. Food trucks and a bubble bus will be at the event, which is sponsored by the Festus Tourism Commission. Attendees are advised to bring lawn chairs or blankets, but coolers and outside food and drinks are prohibited.

www.myleaderpaper.com

