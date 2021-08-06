Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

American Opinion: The FDA needs to clear the air on vaccine approval

By Editorials
West Central Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs calls for the Food and Drug Administration to fully approve COVID-19 vaccines grow louder, the agency itself has little to say. This is a mistake. The agency insists it is “working as quickly as possible” and has suggested that full approval may come for at least one vaccine by the end of summer. The public is left wondering: What’s taking so long?

www.wctrib.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
Public Healthcbslocal.com

FDA Approves Longer Shelf Life For J&J COVID-19 Vaccine

(CBS DETROIT) – Johnson & Johnson says it has the green light to shelf its COVID-19 vaccine for a longer period of time. The FDA has extended the approved shelf life of its vaccine to six months when refrigerated. DPD Make Arrest In Illegal Dumping Crack Down, 'Will Not Be...
IndustryPosted by
WRAL News

FDA aims to give final approval to Pfizer vaccine by early next month

WASHINGTON — With a new surge of COVID-19 infections ripping through much of the United States, the Food and Drug Administration has accelerated its timetable to fully approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine, aiming to complete the process by the start of next month, people involved in the effort said. President Joe...
Cancernwahomepage.com

A CLOSER LOOK: COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, myths & FDA approval

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The current COVID-19 vaccines used in the United States are authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), but not directly by the FDA — this is one reason some Arkansans aren’t getting the shot, below are some other reasons.
PharmaceuticalsRefinery29

Will FDA Approval Convince More People To Get Vaccinated?

Due to the numerous COVID-19 variants that are believed to be more resistant to vaccines, and an alarming rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations, the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) is accelerating their vaccine approval process for the two-shot Pfizer vaccine. While President Joe Biden said the process was initially set to be completed by the fall, people familiar with the administration’s plan say the unofficial approval deadline is Labor Day — if not sooner.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Pressure builds for full FDA approval of vaccines

Pressure is building for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to fully approve the COVID-19 vaccine, a step that could lead to more mandates and help address hesitancy. The latest mandate came Monday, when Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced he would move to make the vaccine mandatory for troops by mid-September but would act “immediately” if it received full approval before then.
CollegesKAAL-TV

U of M to require COVID-19 vaccine for students upon FDA approval

(KSTP) - Students across the University of Minnesota System will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine once it is fully approved by federal regulators, the university announced Monday. The update is a reversal of the system's previous decision not to require vaccines. The U of M said last week...
Dallas, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Parkland Hospital to Require COVID-19 Vaccines After FDA Approval

Once the COVID-19 vaccines receive full approval from the FDA, Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas plans on mandating them for all employees. Many hospital groups across the state have already mandated the vaccine for all employees including Baylor Scott & White Health, Methodist Health, and Texas Health Resources. Earlier Wednesday, Children's Health in Dallas and Cook Children's in Fort Worth said they, too, were requiring all employees to be vaccinated.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
TheDailyBeast

FDA Clears Troubled COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturer to Resume Production

The Food and Drug Administration has cleared the manufacturer responsible for contaminating millions of vials of COVID-19 vaccines to resume production at its Baltimore plant. “We are proud to be resuming production of bulk COVID-19 vaccine batches following additional reviews and collaboration with FDA and our manufacturing partners,” Emergent BioSolutions Robert Kramer said in a statement Wednesday, according to The Wall Street Journal. The plant was responsible for contaminating 75 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines at its Baltimore facility, with 30 million J&J doses produced by the plant waiting for FDA clearance. A source told the Journal that the plant could end up making 120 million doses a month of the J&J vaccine, but those vials may not be shipped until the fall. The U.S. has seen a lack of interest in the one-dose treatment, which has been marred by different problems, resulting in it exporting the vials to other countries in need.
Industrywabcradio.com

FDA Fast-Tracking Process to Issue Full Approval for Pfizer’s Vaccine

SILVER SPRING, M.D.———(7WABC) The Food and Drug Administration says it is fast tracking the process of issuing a final and full approval for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. An FDA spokeswoman said the agency has taken an all hands on deck approach to complete the review of the application. The three vaccines...
PharmaceuticalsWRAL

Former FDA chief: Full approval of vaccines will take time

Dr. Mark McClellan, director of the Margolis Center for Health Policy at Duke University and a former FDA commissioner, discusses the timeline for full approval of coronavirus vaccines, the potential need for booster shots and whether people can mix and match vaccines once boosters are required. Reporter: Gerald Owens. Reporter:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy