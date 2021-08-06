Cancel
IN BRIEF: Venture Life expects cancer care brands buy to up earnings

6 days ago
 6 days ago

Venture Life Group PLC - Bracknell, England-based maker and distributor of self-care products - Buys brands and assets from cancer support company Helsinn Healthcare SA for CHF6 million, or around GBP4.7 million. Acquisition includes three on-market oncology support products including: Gelclair, an oral rinse for the management of cancer treatment symptoms; Pomi-T, a mix of wholefoods used to manage prostate cancer; and Xonrid, a hyaluronic acid-based topical gel to prevent and treat radiation induced dermatitis.

#Prostate Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Cancer Care#Helsinn Healthcare Sa#Gelclair
BusinessLife Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Ince launches solution; PureTech gets USD6.5 million

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Ince Group PLC - legal services company - Launches an enhanced specialist sanctions compliance solution through a co-operation agreement with Windward, the predictive intelligence company. The collaboration marks the development of another managed service solution for InceMaritime. Ince says this new proposition will enable charterers, insurers, owners, investors, brokers, ship operators, financial institutions and defence agencies to benefit from a smarter, faster and forward-looking approach to risk mitigation.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Quarto Group CEO Lau's associate buys GBP100,500 in shares

Quarto Group Inc - book publisher - Says 1010 Printing Ltd, which is closely associated with Chief Executive Chuk Kin Lau, acquired 125,000 shares in a transaction on Friday last week. The shares were bought at an average price of 80.4 pence each, with a total value of transaction of GBP100,500. Following this transaction, the shareholding of 1010 Printing becomes 15.1 million shares, about 37% stake.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Certara To Buy Compliance Software Provider For $310; Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations, Raises FY21 Guidance

Certara Inc (NASDAQ: CERT) has agreed to acquire Pinnacle 21 for $310 million in cash and stock. Pinnacle 21's software tools are used to validate compliance to the Clinical Data Interchange Standards Consortium (CDISC) standards, which the FDA requires, Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency, and preferred by China's National Medical Products Administration.
Minneapolis, MNtcbmag.com

Best Buy to Invest up to $10M in Brown Venture Group’s Inaugural Fund

Technology retail giant Best Buy is committing up to $10 million to Minneapolis-based Brown Venture Group’s inaugural fund. Brown Venture Group was established in 2018 to support BIPOC tech entrepreneurs. Brown Venture has a goal of assembling a $50 million fund to back entrepreneurs of color who have not had access to venture capital financing to build their companies.
BusinessLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: S-Ventures picks up 50% interest in Vegan Punk Ventures

S-Ventures PLC - investment firm - Acquires 50% interest in Vegan Punk Ventures Ltd, which will invest in the production and sale of plant-based meat and fish alternatives. S-Ventures will invest up to GBP100,000 in loans to co-fund the joint venture. Vegan Punk will operate under the PlantPunk brand, under which the joint venture will scale up the production and marketing of its ZeroBeef range of plant-based meat alternatives.
Newell Brands: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga

Newell Brands: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share were up 86.67% year over year to $0.56, which beat the estimate of $0.45. Revenue of $2,709,000,000 up by 28.33% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Allied Minds hails its startups, sees "venture capital-like returns"

(Alliance News) - Allied Minds PLC on Wednesday said it seen "excellent progress" at its portfolio companies, in a first-half update. Federated Wireless Inc won a multi-million-dollar 5G contract with the US Department of Defense, Orbital Sidekick launched a hyperspectral imaging satellite, and BrideComm Inc started sales of its Optical Inter-Satellite Link terminals, Allied Minds said.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Georgia Capital swings to profit as NAV per share increases

Georgia Capital PLC - Tbilisi-based investor in businesses in Georgia - Reports net asset value per share of GEL54.48 at the end of June, or around USD17.00, up 16% from GEL46.80 at the end of March. Total portfolio value on June 30 is GEL3.25 billion, up 12% from GEL2.91 billion on December 31. Swings to pretax profit of GEL325.2 million in first half of year from loss of GEL554.5 million in same period last year.
Recap: Spectrum Brands Q3 Earnings
Benzinga

Recap: Spectrum Brands Q3 Earnings

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results. Earnings per share increased 15.44% year over year to $1.57, which were in line with the estimate of $1.57. Revenue of $1,163,000,000 rose by 18.16% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,180,000,000. Outlook. Spectrum...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

RPS Group swings to interim profit and reinstates "modest" dividend

(Alliance News) - RPS Group PLC on Wednesday reported a strong first half performance, swinging to pretax profit and reinstating an interim dividend. RPS is a London-based multi-sector professional services firm that manages projects across property, energy, water, transport, resources and government services. The company swung to a pretax profit...
TriplePoint Venture Growth: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TriplePoint Venture Growth: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $12 million. The Menlo Park, California-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 30 cents per share. The investment company posted revenue of...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Hicks Ventures completes $87M health care portfolio sale

Houston-based Hicks Ventures announced the $86.8 million sale of a portfolio of three fully-leased inpatient rehabilitation facilities. Birmingham, Ala.-based Medical Properties Trust purchased Cobalt Rehabilitation Hospital of El Paso and Cobalt Rehabilitation Hospital of Louisville in Clarksville, Ind., while Dallas-based MedProperties purchased the PAM/Cobalt Rehabilitation Hospital of Fargo, N.D. Hicks...
Hostess Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Hostess Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — Hostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $29.8 million. The Lenexa, Kansas-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 23 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of...
Recap: Bloomin Brands Q2 Earnings
Benzinga

Recap: Bloomin Brands Q2 Earnings

Shares of Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) fell 2.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share were up 209.46% year over year to $0.81, which beat the estimate of $0.65. Revenue of $1,077,000,000 rose by 86.18% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,030,000,000. Looking Ahead.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
IndustryFiercePharma

Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines face new safety probe in Europe over possible link to skin condition, 2 kidney disorders

Compared to the problems encountered by makers of adenovirus COVID-19 vaccines, it’s been a relative cakewalk for the overwhelmingly successful mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. But on Wednesday, Europe’s drug regulator revealed that it is investigating a possible link between mRNA vaccines and new conditions reported by a...

