IN BRIEF: Venture Life expects cancer care brands buy to up earnings
Venture Life Group PLC - Bracknell, England-based maker and distributor of self-care products - Buys brands and assets from cancer support company Helsinn Healthcare SA for CHF6 million, or around GBP4.7 million. Acquisition includes three on-market oncology support products including: Gelclair, an oral rinse for the management of cancer treatment symptoms; Pomi-T, a mix of wholefoods used to manage prostate cancer; and Xonrid, a hyaluronic acid-based topical gel to prevent and treat radiation induced dermatitis.www.lse.co.uk
