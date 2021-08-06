Cancel
Cushman & Wakefield Appoints Tina West to Lead Multifamily Asset Services for West Region

By The Registry
theregistrysf.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeasoned leader has more than 30 years of experience in property management. SAN DIEGO, Calif., August 5, 2021 – Cushman & Wakefield has announced the appointment of Tina West, CPM, as Senior Managing Director to lead the firm’s multifamily operations in the West Region. West brings more than 30 years of experience in the multifamily space with knowledge of conventional, new construction, affordable, Active Adult, HOA and purpose-built single-family rentals.

Related
Mesa, AZazbigmedia.com

Cushman & Wakefield sells The Arc in Mesa for $37M

Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has represented both buyer and seller in the sale of The Arc (formerly know as Stapley Corporate Center), a 180,110-square-foot Class A office project located in Mesa (Phoenix), Arizona. Crafted in 2007/2008, the 87% leased, two-story, two-building, 5.2/1,000-parked project features a tenant roster of physician-occupied (23%) and medical-related (40%) users that combine for nearly 70% of the project’s occupancy.
Real Estaterebusinessonline.com

Why Multifamily Investors Are Revved Up for the Motor City

Sunbelt states are top of mind for multifamily investors these days, as COVID-19 has accelerated the trend of renters leaving major cities in search of more space and a better cost of living. Of course, the allure of sunshine and warm weather is hard to compete with, but cities across the Midwest are also seeing a spike in interest from renters and investors and chief among them is Detroit.
Businessirei.com

Cromwell Property Group hires Tom Duncan to lead investment and strategy research

Cromwell Property Group has appointed Tom Duncan as its new head of research. Duncan joins from Mayfair Capital, where he spent four years as director of strategy and innovation, and was responsible for research across Europe and the United Kingdom. Prior to that, he spent two years at JLL as an associate director in the corporate research team. He also has experience working in Australia in a research role with Colliers International and in property economics with Hill PDA.
Antioch, CAtheregistrysf.com

Antioch Multifamily Apartment Complex Trades for $18MM

Sale exemplifies institutional investment in middle markets nationwide. (EDITOR’S NOTE: The property sold for about $214,285 per unit). Antioch, Calif. – Leading diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers announced that its Northern California offices recently facilitated the sale of an 84-unit multifamily property called Crestview Pines Apartments in Antioch, California. Colliers’ East Bay Multifamily Team led by Vice President Gavin McDowell & Ryan Rodriguez represented the seller, Petaluma-based Kadami Enterprises, and buyer, San Francisco-based, Fowler Property Acquisitions. The sale was finalized on July 27 for $18,000,000.
Hermosa Beach, CAconnectcre.com

Adjacent Multifamily Assets in Hermosa Beach Sell for $275M

Two adjacent Hermosa Beach multifamily assets located two blocks from the beach recently sold to Prime Residential. The assets are 285-unit Playa Pacifica and 169-unit The Gallery, which sold for $162.5 million and $112.5 million respectively. Kevin Green, Greg Harris and Joseph Grabiec of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division...
Los Angeles, CAconnectcre.com

Brodkin and Cannon Come Aboard at Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield recently appointed two veteran commercial real estate professionals to co-lead the Greater Los Angeles market. The firm named Phil Brodkin to the role of managing principal of Los Angeles, overseeing the downtown, West LA, North LA and South Bay areas, and Cody Cannon to the role of managing principal of Orange County and Inland Empire.
Businessconnectcre.com

Tina West Brings 30+ Years of Multifamily Experience to New Role

Cushman & Wakefield has announced the appointment of Tina West as senior managing director to lead the firm’s multifamily operations in the West region. West brings more than 30 years of experience in the multifamily space. West will be based in San Diego where she will oversee the firm’s management...
Oxford, NYCommercial Observer

Oxford Properties Will Buy Industrial Portfolio From KKR for $2.2B

Oxford Properties agreed to buy a 14.5 million-square-foot industrial portfolio from KKR for $2.2 billion, as the industrial market continues to be red-hot during the pandemic, the firms announced Tuesday. The deal, expected to close within the next few months, consists of 149 “infill” warehouses and distribution centers near larger...
Real Estatemortgageorb.com

Incenter Mortgage Advisors Taps Andy Beggins as Director, Analytics

Andy Beggins has joined Incenter Mortgage Advisors, a provider of capital markets, trading and advisory services, as director, analytics. Beggins was previously with Specialized Loan Servicing, where he was most recently vice president, strategic analytics – forecast modeling, pricing, structuring, and business development. He came to the mortgage industry after...
Brooklyn, NYrebusinessonline.com

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $106M Acquisition Loan for Brooklyn Office Condo

NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a $106 million acquisition loan for an office condominium located at 12 MetroTech Center in downtown Brooklyn. The condo consists of five floors totaling 186,000 square feet that are situated within a larger building whose lower 25 floors are owned by the City of New York. Gideon Gil, Lauren Kaufman, Steve Kohn and Alex Hernandez of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the five-year, interest-only loan through Starwood Property Trust on behalf of the borrower, an entity doing business as 60 Guilders. Doug Harmon, Adam Spies, Adam Doneger, Dan OBrien, Rachel Humphrey and Meaghan Philbin of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the sale of the asset.
Atlanta, GAmetroatlantaceo.com

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges 7,486-SF Lease for Gunnison Tree Services

Cushman & Wakefield announced today that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged a 7,468-square-foot lease for Gunnison Tree Services at Northcreek Office Park, an office campus located in Atlanta’s Buckhead submarket. Gunnison Tree Services plans to occupy the new corporate headquarters in September, including finance, HR and operations...
North Arlington, NJrebusinessonline.com

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $13.5M Sale of Retail Center in North Arlington, New Jersey

NORTH ARLINGTON, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $13.5 million sale of Arlington Plaza, a 37,603-square-foot retail center in North Arlington, about 15 miles west of New York City. Grocer Super Foodtown anchors the property, and other tenants include Dunkin’, Taco Bell and Santander Bank. Seth Pollack, Brian Whitmer, Max Helfman, Andrew Merin, David Bernhaut and Gary Gabriel of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Arlington North Associates, and procured the buyer, a privately held investment firm.
Dublin, CAtheregistrysf.com

Catalyst Housing Group, CalCHA, Issue $221MM in Bonds to Finance Acquisition of Dublin Apartment Complex

Catalyst Housing Group and CalCHA, two organizations on a mission to preserve California’s affordable housing stock, have struck a deal to buy another Bay Area apartment complex. At the end of July, Catalyst and CalCHA issued $221 million in bonds to purchase the Fountains at Emerald Park apartment complex in Dublin, Calif. The property was purchased from Equity Residential.
Rolling Hills Estates, CArebusinessonline.com

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $23M in Construction Financing for Seniors Housing Community in Rolling Hills Estates, California

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, CALIF. — Cushman & Wakefield’s Senior Housing Capital Markets team has arranged $23 million in construction financing for Peninsula Pointe, a to-be-built 87-unit, assisted living and memory care community in Rolling Hills Estates on the Palo Verdes Peninsula. The borrower is a joint venture between Singerman Real Estate and Darnell Capital.
Scottsdale, AZyourvalley.net

Cushman & Wakefield advises $39M sale of corporate site in Scottsdale

Cushman & Wakefield firm has brokered the sale of a vacant corporate headquarters facility in Scottsdale for $39 million. Located in the central Scottsdale submarket, the two-story, 200,000-square-foot office building was formerly occupied by a Fortune 100 Insurance Company, according to a press release. The new owner, Dansons, will relocate...

