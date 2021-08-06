Cushman & Wakefield Appoints Tina West to Lead Multifamily Asset Services for West Region
Seasoned leader has more than 30 years of experience in property management. SAN DIEGO, Calif., August 5, 2021 – Cushman & Wakefield has announced the appointment of Tina West, CPM, as Senior Managing Director to lead the firm’s multifamily operations in the West Region. West brings more than 30 years of experience in the multifamily space with knowledge of conventional, new construction, affordable, Active Adult, HOA and purpose-built single-family rentals.news.theregistrysf.com
Comments / 0