Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Are we contagious?

By Mount Airy News
Mount Airy News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA question we all have been encouraged to ask ourselves this past year before we went out into public places, “Am I contagious?” It is the way we tried to curb the spread of the COVID virus, and it has helped in other areas as well. When a person is...

www.mtairynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Portsmouth, NHSeacoast Online

Letter: Unsupported claims are just as contagious as COVID

Cathy Baker opposes having all Portsmouth City employees vaccinated. She begins with the absurd claim that science does not support the benefits of vaccination. Of course, she offers no evidence of this and ignores the data that shows the vaccines are 99% effective. Further data prove that those who fail to get vaccinated run a high risk of dying in a hospital from COVID.
Sumter, SCItem

Column by Sumter Pastor Joey Durham: Jesus gives all the truth needed to reach Heaven

I hope you're having a great day, and thank you so much for spending a little time today with Gleanings from the Open Bible Baptist Church. I want to bring to your heart this thought, "A Man Who Wanted to Go to Heaven." In John 14:1-6, we read these words, "Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also. And whither I go ye know, and the way ye know. Thomas saith unto him, Lord, we know not whither thou goest; and how can we know the way? Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me." (KJV)
Wasilla, AKFrontiersman

The truth in the Bible, yesterday, today and forever

The truth of the Bible is all around us it is exciting for a Christian to study the Bible and realized the truths that God speaks to us through His word. I hear people say negative things about the Word of God, but for myself, as a Christian, I see no negatives in the Bible, I see no contradictions, I see no untruths.
ReligionBelief.Net

How to Fast According to the Bible

Chances are you are among the massive majority of Christians who rarely or never fast. It’s not because you haven’t read your Bible, or heard about the power of fasting, or that you don't genuinely want to do it. It's more likely that you simply don't know how to, or if it even should be done.
ReligionVictoria Advocate

Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.1:22-23; quote by Thomas S. Monson

Isaiah Isa.1:22-23 Should doubt knock at your doorway, just say to those skeptical, disturbing, rebellious thoughts, I propose to stay with my faith, with the faith of my people. Thomas Spencer Monson (1927-2018) was an American religious leader, author, and the 16th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of...
Religionbyfaithonline.com

Devotion for August 10

We all, with unveiled face, beholding the glory of the Lord, are being transformed into the same image from one degree of glory to another. For this comes from the Lord who is the Spirit (1 Cor. 3:18). French mathematical genius, Blaise Pascal, spent years running from God—like so many...
Niles, OHWYTV.com

Local kennels seeing more cases of contagious disease in pets

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – As more people return to a sense of normalcy and are going on vacation, we’re starting to see more animals boarded at kennels. With an increase of animals occupying these kennels, there have been recent spikes in kennel cough cases. The highly contagious respiratory disease is transmitted through airborne coughing.
Religiontroybrewer.com

POINT TO JESUS

I Am always speaking. Do you see it? Do you hear it? Look for Me and I will be found by you. Point to Me and I will be found by others. I want to share a really cool revelation about baptism with you. You see, so much about the baptism of Jesus was God prophetically speaking and scripture being fulfilled through the events and the people who participated – mainly Jesus and John the Baptist.
Religionam630theword.com

I Have Hope in Jesus!

Do you need hope? Hope that God has more for you? Hope that better days are coming? Hope that your current circumstance is not your final circumstance?. The story of Lazarus offers that hope. Lazarus, Jesus' best friend, was very sick. When Jesus got the news, he waited three days to go to the home of Mary, Martha, and Lazarus. During those three days, Lazarus died. And then Jesus shows up. When Jesus arrived at the home of Mary, Martha, and Lazarus, things were a mess. Lazarus was dead and buried. Mary and Martha were angry and grieving. And Jesus was moved to the point of tears. In those days, it was the custom to bury the dead in tombs; caves were carved out of the rocky hills and then covered with a large stone. And then we read what happens when Jesus goes to the tomb.
ReligionHampshire Review

Why the Church is necessary

In previous articles, we’ve seen how the church is the gathered people of God. It’s not a building, but the people, that makes up the church. The people of God also have a purpose for being in the world. They are brought together for worship, nurture, and to be a witness of grace. All of this is a reminder that the church is a necessary part of the world God has given us.
Religionthetrumantribune.com

The Window

It is possible to not believe in God or in his word, but just because one does not believe (or rejects, ignores, suppresses) does not make God go away or change the fact that he will still judge every person through Jesus Christ. (Romans 2:16) It is also possible to...
Religionthejacksonpress.org

Belief vs. Truth

You can believe a lot of things. You can believe in the Easter Bunny. You can believe Elvis is still alive. You can believe a lot of things, but believing something does not mean it is true. With the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, it is why the apostles...
New York City, NYgts.edu

CLARE OF ASSISI

PRAYER (contemporary language) O God, whose blessed Son became poor that we, through his poverty, might become rich: Deliver us from an inordinate love of this world, that we, inspired by the devotion of your servant Clare, might serve you with singleness of heart and attain to the riches of the age to come; through Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen.
Kingsport, TNKingsport Times-News

The church makes an essential difference

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. A story is told of a poor, tiny, struggling church located in a seaside coastal village of England. The church was destroyed by a storm and, after much consideration, the congregation decided not to rebuild. The parishioners simply couldn’t afford it.
ReligionCommonwealth Journal

Turn to light of Christ in dark moments

A very nervous man called 911 and shouted frantically into the telephone: "My wife is pregnant and her contractions are only two minutes apart." "Is this her first child?" the dispatcher asked. "No, ma'am, this is her husband," he replied. Childbirth is one of those nerve-racking events in life that...
Religionjhkim.work

Stay the Course. Proclaim Christ

“If the world hates you, keep in mind that it hated me first. If you belonged to the world, it would love you as its own. As it is, you do not belong to the world, but I have chosen you out of the world. That is why the world hates you…If they persecuted me, they will persecute you also” (John 15:18-20).
Religionkentuckytoday.com

CLEAR CREEK BAPTIST BIBLE COLLEGE: Learning and growing

For most of us, we often take for granted the ability to learn. However, the fact that God has created us with both the aptitude and desire to learn is evidence of God's gracious plan and loving endowment of humankind, His crowning jewel of creation. Science reveals that humans begin...
ReligionCurrent-Argus

COVID-19 and Christianity

It is a failure of Christianity when a secular Government must step up and enforce as rule of law that which Christians should have a moral, ethical, and faithful obligation to do without governmental enforcement. The matter becomes outright sinful when Christians then complain about a presumed degradation of liberty, violation of rights, and overreach of Governmental authority when they refuse to comply, even though doing so is the genuine expression of Christian witness.
Religionvintonjacksoncourier.com

Cornelius Chapel

Ezekiel is one of the major prophets of the Old Testament. He was taken captive by King Nebuchadnezzar at an early age and carried to Babylon, where he became the prophet to the Jews in exile. Ezekiel was a priest as well as prophet and used unusual symbols, or visual aids, to impress his message on the Hebrew people.
Religionam630theword.com

How to Be a Joy-Giver

We all want to live a joy-filled life. Right? But the way we experience joy can often be confusing – if we listen to the wrong voices. A pastor tells of a beautiful lesson learned one day when he casually wished one of his older church members a good day. The man remarked, "They're all good days, Pastor. It's what we put into each day that changes them." A simple life is a joy-filled life. Joy is the deeply rooted confidence that God is in control. When our lives are under the control of God, they will be simple lives characterized by joy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy