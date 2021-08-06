Cancel
Congress & Courts

Rep. Cori Bush Claims Cops Threatened Her Life Thus Needs Private Security To Advocate For Defunding The Police

By Liam Edgar
The Free Press - TFP
 6 days ago
The left-wing radicals on The Squad are more abrasive than 30-grit sandpaper.

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush illustrates why.

In an interview with CBS News on Thursday, the Missouri Democrat told critics of her defund-the-police platform to “suck it up,” and not worry or wonder about why she has spent $70,000 on private security.

Bush was brought on to talk about her stance against the expiration of the COVID-19 eviction moratorium, and the right of landlords to collect rent due them.

When initially asked about her response to the critics who point to the obvious – and typical – hypocrisy about private security, Bush answered, “They would rather I die. You would rather me die. Is that what you want me to see? You want to see me die?” said the Democrat, who claimed to have received death threats.

“I have private security because my body is worth being on this planet right now,” said Bush.

“I’m gonna make sure I have security because I know I have had attempts on my life. And I have too much work to do. There are too many people that need help right now,” Bush told CBS News.

So if I end up spending $200,000, if I spend $10 more on it, you know what, I get to be here to do the work,” she added. “So, suck it up, and defunding the police has to happen. We need to defund the police and put that money into social safety nets, because we’re trying to save lives.”

She then claimed that “actual police officers” had made the threats. “Tell me that I don’t need security,” she said, adding that security was not necessary for her constituents but for the “racist” attempts against her life.

But give credit where it is due. The CBS anchors questioned that claim.

When an incredulous reporter asked if cops had actually threatened her, Bush replied, “Absolutely.”

But, she said, “They can threaten my life and I’m still working for them.”

When the other one wondered if she was taking action to see that they were no longer patrolling the streets, because they had issued death threats against a sitting congresswoman, Bush nonchalantly shrugged off the suggestion, saying, “You know.”

“Work is being done,” she added without elaborating. “We’re fine. We’re fine.”

Bush then recalled alleged police harassment and intimidation of her and other Black Lives Matter protesters in Ferguson, Missouri, a St. Louis suburb.

“St. Louis prepared me for this,” said Bush.

Bush, who two months ago equated policing with slavery, called the police in her hometown of St. Louis “the deadliest police force in the nation.”

But it was also a deadly place to be a cop, as last year the pro-George Floyd protesters killed 77-year-old retired police captain David Dorn during a riot as he was trying to protect a pawn shop from looters.

