Back when I was just a simple country boy in high school in a small town in Kansas, I was taught that in a democracy, the people had control over how their government worked. Said control required that the people could enact laws that they desired that their representatives wouldn’t enact for them, that the people could change the laws that their representatives wouldn’t change, and that they could replace any representative who displeased them after election. The power to write laws was called initiative, the power to change was called referendum, and the power to remove was called recall.