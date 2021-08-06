Cancel
Seattle, WA

Seattle police fatally shoot man while serving a warrant

Argus Press
 6 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police officers shot and killed a 22-year-old man near White Center Thursday evening while serving a warrant in a homicide case. SWAT officers and members of the department’s gun violence reduction unit arrived shortly before 6 p.m. to serve a warrant for a suspect in a Seattle homicide case from earlier this year, Seattle Assistant Police Chief Deanna Nolette said in a news conference.

