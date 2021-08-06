Cancel
Utah State

Gusty winds expected Friday as Utah air quality remains a concern

By Alana Brophy
ABC 4
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday! We made it to the end of the workweek and we kick off Friday with a cold front coming through the state. Gusty winds ahead of the front, and breezy winds behind it, and sadly, while the front cools off temperatures quite a bit, it actually carries in thicker wildfire smoke into the state. The thicker smoke is a result of a westerly flow following the front with serious air quality concerns.

