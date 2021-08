Peyton Manning alluded to the "winds of change" during Sunday's well-received Hall of Fame induction speech. Manning surely knows about change as it relates to the NFL record book. When he retired in 2016, Manning held the career records for passing yards and touchdown passes. Both of those marks have since been broken by Drew Brees and Tom Brady. Brees joined Manning in retirement this past offseason, while Brady (who broke Manning's single-season mark for touchdown passes in 2007) has shown no signs of slowing down as he enters his 22nd season.