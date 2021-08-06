TheaterWorks sets up along CT River; Riverfront Recapture lawn in Windsor site of latest show

Diana Oh as Stella, Gabriel Brown as Bryan, and Jeena Yi as Cassie in a scene from “Walden,” presented by TheaterWorks Hartford in partnership with Riverfront Recapture. The set on the banks of the Connecticut River in Windsor is another way the company experiments with how it presents theater. (Facebook)

WINDSOR — TheaterWorks Hartford has pulled up its roots in Hartford and planted itself on the event lawn of the 60-acre Riverfront Recapture property to present its production of Amy Berryman’s “Walden.”

TheaterWorks Hartford has a history of experimenting with how theater can be presented. For its 2018 production of Nick Payne’s “Constellations,” the theater experimented with lights, sound, and even bending time and reality in its storytelling. During the pandemic, TheaterWorks routinely produced some of the best quality streaming theater in the state with its productions of “The Who and the What” and “The Sound Inside.”

With “Walden,” director Mei Ann Teo and the production team have used the event lawn of the Riverfront Recapture property in Windsor to erect a small, wooden shack and have an actual growing garden, egg- laying chickens, and running water.

Taneisha Duggan, artistic producer of TheaterWorks Hartford, said “Walden” was originally planned to be a film-to-screen project, in which a recorded live performance at the theater is streamed online, using a more cinematic camera production.

“Mei Ann Teo is also a film director,” Duggan said. “Working with an actual filmmaker, understanding how long that process is, that we don’t have time for.”

Instead, with pandemic restrictions being lifted at the time of planning the production, she said, TheaterWorks decided to move to an outdoor stage, following the mandate then of no more than 50 people in attendance.

“Mei Ann took the idea and ran with it and came up with this concept of a 3D immersive film,” she said. “What is it like to be inside a film? We’re not just opening up the doors and seeing it as a stage production, but what would it be like to watch inside their homes.”

With the Riverfront property available, “Walden” proved to be an ideal production given the timely events happening in the world — fires in the West and billionaires flying to outer space.

“Walden” is set in the not too distant future when climate change is ravaging the planet. A couple, Stella (Diana Oh) and Bryan (Gabriel Brown), have moved off the grid, living among Earth Advocates who protest the spending of billions of dollars on space exploration instead of saving the planet.

They are visited by Stella’s sister, Cassie (Jeena Yi), who has just returned from a yearlong NASA mission to the Moon, where she has successfully grown plant life.

Set on Stella and Bryan’s homestead, the production allows the audience to see inside the house and follow characters as they walk around the property, through the garden, and down a path that leads to a nearby pond.

“There’s so much happening environmentally and we felt we needed to speak to that moment,” Duggan said.

“I think what this play is offering us is a question of, will we take care of this place we live in or will we continue down the path of SpaceX and giving up on this place and looking for some place else,” she said.

TheaterWorks first saw the property on Meadow Road early this year, she said.

“We were looking for properties that were by a body of water,” she said. “Riverfront has been friends and partners with us for some time. They brought to our attention this property they recently acquired that was untapped. We didn’t need to see anything else, because this is exactly right.”

The property connects to the walkway along the Connecticut River to the Riverwalk in downtown Hartford, she said.

As impressive as You-Shin Chen’s set design is, nothing is permanent, Duggan said, and everything had to be brought in, including the garden.

“When we came here it was late winter, so there was no greenery,” she said. “We put in all of these beds. All of these beds will come out. That was our promise, to return everything back to the way it was.”

She said they had to begin planting the garden in early June and then bring the plants to Windsor to ensure there would be actual growth for the audience to see come opening night.

Keeney Park Sustainability Project, which also partnered in the production of “Walden,” will take the vegetables after the production and give them to a Hartford school they work with, she said.

One adjustment TheaterWorks had to work with in its month-long run was the ever changing time of sunset, as natural lighting affects the efficacy of Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew’s lighting design.

Duggan said to compensate for the sun setting earlier each night, the show’s start time changes. “It moves earlier as the weeks go on,” she said.

A traditional problem with live, outdoor theater is poor audio quality. Actors don’t have the luxury of acoustics to assist with projection, and sound systems typically aren’t designed for outdoor use.

TheaterWorks, though, has gone a different route, giving headphones — traditionally used for silent dance parties, Duggan said — to each audience member, offering clear sound throughout the show.

Duggan said the credit goes to sound designer Hao Bai and audio-visual supervisor Adam Bintz for the show’s excellent audio.

“We haven’t done outdoor theater ever,” she said. “In outdoor theater, actors have to project out because there is no acoustics. We wanted to make sure we were able to preserve intimacy. Hao and Mei Ann came up with these headsets. This is not done. We do not use this all the time. Adam Bintz is a rock star. We’re stepping into unknown territory and he came through for us.”

The innovation of TheaterWorks Hartford over the past year has been a profound time for Duggan and the theater staff.

“It’s been a year of innovation for us,” she said. “We were able innovate in a digital space. It was exciting for us, and scary and hard. I think, really successful and profound.”