A screen protector is arguably the most important accessory you can buy for your Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite. Even if you never plan on playing your Switch in handheld mode, the dock can scratch the rather sensitive plastic display on the Switch console. And chances are you bought a Switch to play in handheld mode at least some of the time. Switch Lite owners have an even greater need for a screen protector, considering the console is exclusively portable. So alongside a great Nintendo Switch carrying case, the first Nintendo Switch accessory you should buy is a quality screen protector to keep your Switch's display looking brand-new. We've put together a list of our picks for the best screen protectors for Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite. All of these protectors can be purchased on Amazon for around $10.