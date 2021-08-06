Cancel
Cruise lines to require masks and testing, even for vaccinated guests

By Mina Kaji, ABC News
southernillinoisnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) — Some major cruise lines will now require pre-boarding testing and masks to be worn in certain indoor areas — even for vaccinated guests. “We have seen a number of ships report some isolated cases of COVID,” said Cruise Critic Editor-in-Chief Colleen McDaniel. “And what we’ve seen is these have been mostly among vaccinated passengers, and certainly the delta variant seems to be having an effect on that.”

