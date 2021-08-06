Cancel
Weezer Honor MIA Fall Out Boy With 'Sugar' Cover on Hella Mega Date

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeezer paid tribute to their COVID-sidelined Hella Mega tourmates Fall Out Boy on Wednesday night by covering the band's signature hit "Sugar, We're Goin' Down." After it was announced earlier in the day that "out of an abundance of caution" FOB would miss out on the Wednesday New York and Thursday Boston dates of the the tour due to a positive COVID test from an "individual on the band's team," Weezer made sure their presence was felt anyway.

www.billboard.com

