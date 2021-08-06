An adult male died, 19-year-old Rayce R Kent and another injured after a crash in Spokane County (Spokane County, WA)

On Wednesday, an adult male lost his life while 19-year-old Rayce R Kent and another suffered injuries after a rollover accident in southwest Spokane County.

According to the bystanders, the Lexus was traveling at a high rate of speed near S. Cheney Spokane Road. The driver, Rayce R Kent, failed to negotiate a curve and, as a result, his car rolled several times. On arrival, medics took the driver and passenger in the front of the vehicle to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

The adult male passenger in the backseat was declared dead at the scene. Officials obtained a search warrant to test Kent’s blood for signs of intoxication. Kent has been booked into Spokane County Jail on vehicular homicide charges.

The crash remains under active investigation.

August 6, 2021

Source: fox28spokane.com

