Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrah, WA

3 dead, 4 injured in a single-vehicle crash near Harrah (Harrah, WA)

By Terry Satoski
Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30LTVx_0bJk88HD00

On Thursday, three people lost their lives and four others suffered injuries after a single-vehicle accident near Harrah in Yakima County.

Authorities were sent to the crash scene to the 3700-block of Shields Road between Progressive Road and Evans Road at about 10:00 a.m. A nearby postal carrier saw the crash in which three people were ejected from their vehicle.

After some time, emergency crews declared those three individuals dead. Four other passengers of the vehicle also sustained injuries, including one who was life-flighted away from the crash scene. Officials mentioned that just one vehicle was involved in the deadly collision, which left the vehicle overturned on the scene.

On arrival, paramedics took three victims to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for treatment of their injuries. As of now, crews are on the scene clearing the wreckage. It is unknown at this time if intoxication played a role in the wreck. However, officers believe that speed has contributed to the crash.

According to the current reports, all seven victims involved in the accident were young men between 16 and 18 years old. Four of them were inside the car and three were in the flatbed of the 2003 Ford Explorer at the time of the collision.

Authorities stated that the vehicle ran off the roadway and slide sideways before the vehicle rolled. Two people were ejected from the back of the truck and succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

A third person suffered an amputated arm and was rushed to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. One occupant inside the truck was not wearing his seatbelt, and, as a result was ejected. That patient was also pronounced deceased at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

August 6, 2021

Source: yaktrinews.com

Daily Accident Reporting and Assistance

Washington Accident News or search your local city on our site.

If you’re interested in speaking with someone regarding this accident or separate accident, Nationwide Report has partnered with Valiant Advocates; a multi-state attorney matching service who will help connect you with an experienced attorney in their local area. Start your injury claim review or request a free consultation below.

Request a Free Legal Consultation

Need a Police Report?

An official Police Report may be obtained by the family member, spouse, child or sibling who were affected or involved by this incident or another. Our partners at Valiant Advocates have made it easy for our readers to request this information by clicking the link below.

FREE Police Accident Report

Did you know Washington is an ‘At-Fault’ State? Learn more about Washington Car Insurance Limits, The State of Washington Statute of Limitations and more by visiting our Data Report below.

Comments / 0

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrah, WA
Accidents
City
Ford, WA
State
Washington State
Harrah, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Harrah, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Harrah Lrb#Wa#Washington Accident News#Valiant Advocates#Police Report#Police Accident Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
Kitsap County, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A hit-and-run collision killed a 36-year-old man on Clear Creek Road (Kitsap County, WA)

On Tuesday, 36-year-old North Kitsap man lost his life in a hit-and-run accident on Clear Creek Road. As pre the initial information, the fatal incident took place on Clear Creek Road. At around 10:45 p.m. the man was discovered on the Orweiler Road and he was declared deceased at the scene. Deputies stated the man succumbed to injuries sustained from a hit and run crash. Officers are still looking for the vehicle and the hit-and-run driver.
Copperopolis, CAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A two-vehicle crash injured 6 people on Obyrnes Ferry Road (Copperopolis, CA)

A two-vehicle crash injured 6 people on Obyrnes Ferry Road (Copperopolis, CA) Earlier today, 6 people received injuries in a two-vehicle accident on Obyrnes Ferry Road. As per the initial information, the incident took place on Obyrnes Ferry Road. Initial investigation of the crash revealed that a Toyota Avalon occupied by an Elk Grove Woman, and an F-150 occupied by a Modesto man were involved in the crash.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Nationwide Report

A two-vehicle accident involving a school bus results in a fatality (Tucson, AZ)

A two-vehicle accident involving a school bus results in a fatality (Tucson, AZ) On Wednesday morning, a traffic accident involving a school bus resulted in a fatality. The bus was not occupied by any children at the time of the collision, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department did not immediately reveal the identity of the deceased.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Nationwide Report

2 hospitalized after a multi-vehicle pile-up on southbound U.S. 95 near Valley View (Las Vegas, NV)

On Tuesday morning, a multi-vehicle accident sent two people to the hospital on southbound U.S. 95. Nevada Highway Patrol and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue engine immediately responded to the crash scene on the U.S. 95, just past Valley View Boulevard. On arrival, officials found one Jeep on its side, and responders helped a person out of the vehicle. As per the reports, six vehicles were involved in the crash.

Comments / 0

Community Policy