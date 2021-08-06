3 dead, 4 injured in a single-vehicle crash near Harrah (Harrah, WA)

On Thursday, three people lost their lives and four others suffered injuries after a single-vehicle accident near Harrah in Yakima County.

Authorities were sent to the crash scene to the 3700-block of Shields Road between Progressive Road and Evans Road at about 10:00 a.m. A nearby postal carrier saw the crash in which three people were ejected from their vehicle.

After some time, emergency crews declared those three individuals dead. Four other passengers of the vehicle also sustained injuries, including one who was life-flighted away from the crash scene. Officials mentioned that just one vehicle was involved in the deadly collision, which left the vehicle overturned on the scene.

On arrival, paramedics took three victims to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for treatment of their injuries. As of now, crews are on the scene clearing the wreckage. It is unknown at this time if intoxication played a role in the wreck. However, officers believe that speed has contributed to the crash.

According to the current reports, all seven victims involved in the accident were young men between 16 and 18 years old. Four of them were inside the car and three were in the flatbed of the 2003 Ford Explorer at the time of the collision.

Authorities stated that the vehicle ran off the roadway and slide sideways before the vehicle rolled. Two people were ejected from the back of the truck and succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

A third person suffered an amputated arm and was rushed to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. One occupant inside the truck was not wearing his seatbelt, and, as a result was ejected. That patient was also pronounced deceased at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

August 6, 2021

Source: yaktrinews.com

