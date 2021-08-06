'Petite Solange' Review: No Surprise That Divorce Is Hard on Teens in French Drama

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Spoilers indicate when two people of a “particular age” meet and fall for each other they might not wait long before tying the knot. If waiting isn’t what they want to do, then why should they? But if one of the two has a particularly ruthless and scheming type of character then the fall out is going to be catastrophic. Enter Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) and Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi). The question is, which one is fugazi (a.k.a) fake?