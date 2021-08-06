Cancel
Music

'Petite Solange' Review: No Surprise That Divorce Is Hard on Teens in French Drama

By Jay Weissberg
Laredo Morning Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench director Axelle Ropert makes an unwise shift from sprightly comedy (“Miss and the Doctors,” “The Apple of My Eye”) to faux-naive artificiality with “Petite Solange,” a tiresome divorce drama seen through the eyes of an adolescent girl. Though clearly meant as a refreshing, femme-centric throwback to a style of filmmaking that petered out in the 1970s (Ropert cites inspiration from François Truffaut and Luigi Comencini), the results merely feel out of place, bizarrely innocent and clumsily executed. The fault lies in both concept and script, making it unlikely that “Solange” will be gracing many screens outside Francophone territories.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bertolt Brecht
Person
Luigi Comencini
