Koppers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Helping Businesses Eliminate the Cost of Accepting Credit Card. Impact PaySystem today announced the launch of the iBuxx product family. iBuxx was founded to assist small and local businesses in passing the cost of credit card acceptance on to their customers. The Cash Discount Program enables merchants to offer a discount to cash-paying customers while saving on monthly processing fees by more than 95 percent. “With the addition of the new iBuxx suite of products, we can now assist business owners in making the transition from expense to growth,” explained Emily Karawadra, Chief Operating Officer. "Our 0% processing fee and flat monthly rate are designed to assist businesses of all sizes that require a variety of technology, from mobile Bluetooth devices to stand-alone terminals to point of sale systems," she continues. The program includes a choice of POS system, Bluetooth reader with the iOS or Android iBuxx App, and a mini POS System. “Our iBuxx products do not require the purchase of any equipment, do not require a contract, do not charge processing fees, do not charge a sign-up or annual fee. Our merchants simply pay a monthly flat fee ranging from $19.95 to $99.95, depending on the program they choose,” Karawadra added.