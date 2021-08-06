Kevin Costner Reacts to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Casting in 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1883'
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will be starring as two ancestors of the Dutton family in the upcoming Yellowstone prequel series 1883, and Yellowstone star Kevin Costner is a fan of the casting decision. The actor, who stars as sixth-generation Dutton family patriarch John Dutton on the Paramount series, hopped into the comments of McGraw's Instagram post announcing the news, writing, "Dutton looks good on you," via his band's Instagram account.popculture.com
