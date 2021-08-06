MediaTek's mid-range resurgence should worry Qualcomm

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.89.