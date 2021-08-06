Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

MediaTek's mid-range resurgence should worry Qualcomm

By Harish Jonnalagadda
Android Central
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis time last year, Qualcomm dominated the mid-range category. The company's decision to launch the Snapdragon 765G alongside the Snapdragon 865 meant that value flagships were able to leverage features limited to the best Android phones, with standout devices like the Pixel 5 and OnePlus Nord utilizing the chipset. Things...

www.androidcentral.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mediatek#Iot Devices#Mid Range#Smartphone#Mediatek#Snapdragon 765g#Oneplus Nord#Poco#Dimensity 1200#Chromebooks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Oneplus
Related
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Qualcomm's expensive smartphone is now available for pre-order

Qualcomm unveiled its first-ever smartphone last month and said the product would launch on the market sometime in August. Well, we're now just a few days away from the beginning of August and those who can afford one can pre-order the smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders directly from Asus. This little...
EconomyAndroid Central

Qualcomm's impressive Q3 revenue shows that its strategy is working

Qualcomm announced its fiscal year Q3 earnings on Wednesday. The company reported higher-than-expected growth, with revenue up by 63% from the previous year. Qualcomm attributes its strong chip sales to its multi-sourcing strategy. Qualcomm announced its fiscal year Q3 earnings on Wednesday, showing impressive growth despite the ongoing chip shortage...
Technologysoyacincau.com

Qualcomm’s next flagship processor might be the Snapdragon 898

Back in the start of June, we touched on a leak regarding the Snapdragon 888 successor. Now, thanks to another new leak we can expect Qualcomm to be calling their upcoming flagship system-on-chip the Snapdragon 898. According to serial leaker Ice Universe on Weibo, he has spotted a Snapdragon 898...
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

This might be the name of Qualcomm's 2022 flagship phone chip

A leak suggests Qualcomm’s high-end 2022 phone chip might be named Snapdragon 898. It would also run at a very high 3.09GHz and might use an Arm Cortex-X2 primary core. There’s no mention of how Qualcomm would improve the architecture. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 Plus is just weeks old, but that...
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Independent

Samsung announces Galaxy Unpacked date when it will reveal ‘flexible mobile devices’, smartwatches, and more

Samsung has announced the date for its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, where it will announce its new range of flagship phones – including its upcoming foldables.The event will take place on 11 August, to “unfold the next chapter in mobile innovations”, Samsung says.“Now more than ever there is a need for flexible, versatile mobile devices that can keep up with the fast pace of our lives so we can maximize and enjoy every moment.”Both Samsung’s upcoming foldables phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, have already leaked.Notorious leaker Evan Blass revealed the new foldable phones, as...
Cell Phonessiliconangle.com

Qualcomm’s revenue pops as 5G chip sales accelerate

Smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm Inc. delivered a strong earnings beat today in its first financial report under new Chief Executive Cristiano Amon, and added offered strong guidance for the next period, sending its stock higher in extended trading. The company reported a third-quarter profit before certain costs such as stock compensation...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

QUALCOMM’s (QCOM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.89.
Computerschromeunboxed.com

The Chrome Cast 123: Making sense of MediaTek’s Chromebook processor lineup

This week on The Chrome Cast, we spend the first half of the show sorting out what is going on in the confusion surrounding MediaTek’s latest Kompanio 1300T SoC announcement. While Kompanio chips have been included in low-end Chromebooks and will ship in two additional variations in other Chromebooks by the end of the year, this latest chip is being touted in the media as yet another Chromebook option. Is that it or is there a tad bit of misunderstanding?
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Qualcomm's Unusual Options Activity

On Monday, shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $149.49. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Samsung’s mid-range Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet comes to the US in two models

After launching the Galaxy Tab S7 FE in the European and Indian markets earlier this year, Samsung is now finally bringing the mid-range tablet to the US. The Fan Edition model is a toned-down version of Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Tab S7 Pro, and it features a similar design, mid-range hardware, and an affordable price.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

The best mid-range phones to buy - updated August 2021

Soon after the smartphone revolution began with the original iPhone, a wide range of similar devices appeared. This range only grew with time, creating a bunch of different price categories in the smartphone world. Mid-range phones are one of those categories. These devices try to bring the flagship experience at a lower price point, and these days they often succeed. There are plenty of excellent mid-range phones in the $400 to $600 price range, and you will find the best of them on this list.
BusinessSeekingalpha.com

Magna unlikely to match Qualcomm's bid for Veoneer, analyst says

You've reached your limit of guest articles this month. Register for free to continue reading.Create Free Account. Subscribe to Seeking Alpha Premium to read this investing idea. You have reached your free article limit. Subscribe for unlimited access. Magna International (NYSE:MGA) is likely to match Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) $37/share bid for...
GoogleAndroid Central

Fossil teases 'way faster' Gen 6 smartwatch ahead of Galaxy Watch 4 launch

Fossil teases its upcoming Gen 6 smartwatch. The upcoming smartwatch will run Wear OS and likely be powered by a much faster chipset. Fossil has previously referred to its new smartwatch as a "premium" offering. Fossil is officially gearing up for the launch of its upcoming Gen 6 smartwatch, as...
ElectronicsEmbedded.com

Samsung launches 5nm wearables processor, Exynos W920

New Samsung Exynos W920 claims to be first wearable processor built in 5 nm technology, and and appears in new Galaxy Watch 4. Samsung has announced a new wearables processor integrating an LTE modem and claiming to be the first in the industry to be built with an advanced 5 nm extreme ultra-violet (EUV) process node, enabling efficient performance demanded by next-generation wearable devices.
Electronicshowtogeek.com

Here’s the Processor Samsung’s Next Smartwatch Will Use

Samsung announced the Exynos W920 chip, which it says is the first wearable chip to be built with the 5-nanometer (nm) extreme ultra-violet (EUV) process node. The company intends to use it for its future wearable devices, such as the rumored Galaxy Watch 4. Samsung’s New Exynos W920 5nm Chip.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

5 things I want Wear OS 3.0 to adopt from Tizen

The new Wear OS 3.0 is inching closer and closer by the day, and saying that smartwatch fans on the Android side of things are excited would be an understatement. I have been using Wear OS since it was Android Wear but have dabbled in the world of Samsung's Tizen-based wearables along the way, as well. In my use of the two platforms and a variety of hardware, I have grown excited for Samsung to make a Wear OS watch and come up with a few things I hope that this new co-developed Wear OS 3.0 adopts from Tizen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy