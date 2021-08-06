This Quarterback Situation Hurts
Yet again, the Eagles found themselves in an overnight news charade of pursuing Deshaun Watson thanks to a “young NFL player analyst”. Remember when we thought Carson Wentz was going to be the franchise quarterback for seasons to come? I miss the certainty and confidence of the quarterback position. Thankfully Jalen Hurts is as cool as the other side of a pillow, rest in peace Stuart Scott, and doesn’t let any of this affect his mentality and work ethic.www.phlsportsnation.com
