This Quarterback Situation Hurts

By Fred Jolicoeur
 6 days ago
Yet again, the Eagles found themselves in an overnight news charade of pursuing Deshaun Watson thanks to a “young NFL player analyst”. Remember when we thought Carson Wentz was going to be the franchise quarterback for seasons to come? I miss the certainty and confidence of the quarterback position. Thankfully Jalen Hurts is as cool as the other side of a pillow, rest in peace Stuart Scott, and doesn’t let any of this affect his mentality and work ethic.

www.phlsportsnation.com

