Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ Ayuk)

The last time I played “Wide Open Spaces” this much—75 times in the last year according to my iTunes Top 25 Most Played Songs playlist—I would have been approaching my early teens, 13 going on 14, when The Chicks were still called The Dixie Chicks. I was a classic teenager: energetic, temperamental, and feeling stifled by everything around me in Windhoek, Namibia’s capital city, a place that could comfortably play home to the desire for escape encapsulated in the song’s opening verse.