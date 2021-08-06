Wikisoft Corp. (OTC:WSFT) Announces Effectiveness of S-1

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Miami Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2021) - PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 5,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and will begin trading tomorrow, August 12, 2021, under the ticker symbol "PPHPU". Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock; one half of one redeemable warrant; and one right to acquire one-tenth of one share of Class A common stock. Each warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable and will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, shares of the Class A common stock, rights, and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "PPHP," "PPHPR" and "PPHPW" respectively.