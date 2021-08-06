"Old" Bitcoin Outperforms Upgraded Ethereum
Bitcoin price is trading in a positive zone above USD 40,000. Ethereum hovers above USD 2,700, XRP is still trying to reach USD 0.75. EGLD, RVN, and ICP are up by 14%-18%. Bitcoin price gained traction above the USD 39,000 and USD 40,000 resistance levels. BTC is back in a positive zone and it seems like the bulls might aim for a test of USD 42,500. It is currently (12:24 UTC) trading above USD 40,000 and dips might remain limited.cryptonews.com
