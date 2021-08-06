Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

"Old" Bitcoin Outperforms Upgraded Ethereum

By Aayush Jindal
cryptonews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin price is trading in a positive zone above USD 40,000. Ethereum hovers above USD 2,700, XRP is still trying to reach USD 0.75. EGLD, RVN, and ICP are up by 14%-18%. Bitcoin price gained traction above the USD 39,000 and USD 40,000 resistance levels. BTC is back in a positive zone and it seems like the bulls might aim for a test of USD 42,500. It is currently (12:24 UTC) trading above USD 40,000 and dips might remain limited.

cryptonews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ltc#Xrp#Egld#Rvn#Btc#Uni#Ada#Ltc#Dogecoin#Ftm#Mkr#Theta#Ftt#Okb#Ksm#Zil#Xmr#Sc#Fil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Related
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin All Popped on Monday

A $1 trillion infrastructure bill in the Senate proposes to raise $28 billion by taxing crypto transactions. This bill is likely to pass a Senate vote today or tomorrow. A new, powerful crypto lobby opposes reporting requirements in the bill and will continue fighting to limit them. What happened. Cryptocurrency...
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Ready to Hit $50,000

The Bitcoin price prediction shows BTC bounces off the support at $45,350 as the coin moves close to the resistance level of $50,000. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bullish (Daily Chart) Key levels:. Resistance Levels: $51,000, $53,000, $55,000. Support Levels: $42,000, $40,000, $38,000. BTC/USD is currently trading around $46,146 with a 1.21%...
Stockscryptopotato.com

Cardano (ADA) Explodes 20% As Crypto Market Cap Eyes $2T (Market Watch)

The cryptocurrency market cap is close to $2 trillion for the first time since May as some altcoins have surged in value, including a 20% jump from ADA. Following another dip below $45,000, bitcoin has bounced off and reclaimed $46,000. Most altcoins, though, have outperformed their leader. The most evident example comes from Cardano (ADA), which has surged by 20% in the past 24 hours.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Ethereum Versus Bitcoin: A Tale Of Two Blockchains, Can Ethereum Eclipse Bitcoin?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the largest cryptocurrency in the world being valued at around $32,000 with a market capitalization of roughly 621 Billion Dollars. It was founded back in 2009 and is the first cryptocurrency to have ever utilized blockchain technology. Fast forward four years, Ethereum (ETH-USD), otherwise known as the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was founded. Ethereum is currently worth $1,900 and maintains a combined market capitalization of 200 Billion Dollars. With this being said, Bitcoin is roughly 3 times larger than Ethereum, however, this gap between market capitalizations can potentially narrow. Ethereum’s innovative blockchain technology will allow for greater general use in the public market thus allowing it to thrive further in the long-term compared to Bitcoin.
MarketsNEWSBTC

Bitcoin AT $46K, Will The Market See $50K Before The Next Bear Market?

Bitcoin is roaring right now price-wise. The price of the coin shows no signs of slowing down following the price rally from the past three weeks. Every time it seems like there is a slowdown, the price picks up again, breaking new resistance points that had before held it back. The run-up from a price range of the low $30,000 has now seen the digital asset price break into the $46k territory.
Currenciesu.today

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for August 11

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Marketscryptonews.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Lack Momentum, XRP Tests USD 1

Bitcoin price is struggling to gain momentum above the USD 46,500 resistance. Ethereum is consolidating below USD 3,150, XRP surged above the USD 1.0 resistance. DOGE gained 5% and it broke the USD 0.28 resistance. Bitcoin price is stuck in a range above the USD 45,000 support zone. BTC seems...
Marketsthehighlandsun.com

TA: Bitcoin Consolidates, What Could Trigger A Sharp Downside Correction

Bitcoin price is facing a strong resistance near $46,700 against the US Dollar. BTC is likely to nosedive if it continues to struggle above the $46,500 resistance. Bitcoin is still struggling to clear the $46,500 and $46,700 resistance levels. The price is now above the $45,000 zone and the 100...
Marketscryptonews.com

Bitcoin Mining Difficulty to Jump Again As More Miners Return to Work

Bitcoin (BTC) mining difficulty is expected to go up again in less than a day, following the last adjustment's important increase. The relevance of the previous increase is not so much in the percentage, which was 6%, but the fact that it had broken the second-longest drop streak in Bitcoin's history. Now, the increase streak is about to form.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Dogecoin Outperforms Bitcoin From Here, Says Twitter-Popular Technical Analyst

A Twitter-popular crypto analyst believes that meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is poised to outperform apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). What Happened: The Crypto Dog, who has almost 566,000 followers on Twitter, said he is seeing a positive technical signal that could likely trigger Dogecoin’s next rally after the meme cryptocurrency touched a level of $0.23908 earlier this week.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum and MATIC Price Analysis: 12 August

The overall crypto market witnessed price growths in correspondence to BTC and ETH’s rally over the past few days. At press time, both BTC and ETH experienced a pullback in prices as buying strength fell. Despite the correction, BTC traded above the support level of $45,500 but ETH fell through the $3,160 support level. Lastly, MATIC remained bullish as it could attempt to touch its resistance level of $1.42.
Currenciescryptonews.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Target Additional Gains, ADA Extends Rally

Bitcoin price remained well bid above the USD 45,000 support level. As a result, BTC started a fresh increase above the USD 46,000 level, before correcting lower again. It is currently (12:13 UTC) trading at almost USD 45,900. Besides, most major altcoins are trading in a positive zone. ETH regained...
Marketsthehighlandsun.com

TA: Bitcoin Faces Hurdles, Why BTC Could Correct In Short-Term

Bitcoin price is facing a strong resistance above $46,500 against the US Dollar. BTC is slowly correcting lower and it might test the $44,500 support zone. Bitcoin made a few attempts to settle above $46,000, but it failed. The price is still trading above $45,000 and the 100 hourly simple...
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: BTC/USD Sustains Recent Rallies as Bitcoin Fluctuates Below $47,000

Bitcoin (BTC) Faces Strong Rejection as Bitcoin Fluctuates Below $47,000 – August 10, 2021. BTC/USD is trading in the overbought region as Bitcoin fluctuates below $47,000. Since August 6, the bulls have broken the resistance at $42,299 to reach a high of $46,4 38. Today, BTC’s price is facing rejection at the $47,000 resistance zone. BTC/USD is expected to fall as sellers emerge in the overbought region.
Marketszycrypto.com

Bitcoin Nears $900 Billion In Market Cap – Can The Big Bull Smash $1 Trillion Again?

24 hours later, Bitcoin is heading towards $50,000, securing significant daily gains as trading volume is out the roof; Bitcoin is unstoppable. The dominant cryptocurrency is soaring and unstoppable. Market players are especially elated to see that Bitcoin’s market capitalization is recovering swiftly. At press time, the market cap has hit $865 billion. This is a significant milestone from its July low, where the market cap was just slightly above $600 billion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy