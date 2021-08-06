"Old" Bitcoin Outperforms Upgraded Ethereum

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the largest cryptocurrency in the world being valued at around $32,000 with a market capitalization of roughly 621 Billion Dollars. It was founded back in 2009 and is the first cryptocurrency to have ever utilized blockchain technology. Fast forward four years, Ethereum (ETH-USD), otherwise known as the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was founded. Ethereum is currently worth $1,900 and maintains a combined market capitalization of 200 Billion Dollars. With this being said, Bitcoin is roughly 3 times larger than Ethereum, however, this gap between market capitalizations can potentially narrow. Ethereum’s innovative blockchain technology will allow for greater general use in the public market thus allowing it to thrive further in the long-term compared to Bitcoin.